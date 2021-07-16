Space Jam: A New Legacy Is Now Available on HBO Max

✖

Space Jam: A New Legacy, the latest release from Warner Bros. Pictures, is now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max! The highly anticipated sequel features LeBron James teaming up with the Looney Tunes characters for another supercharged basketball game, this time observed by countless other characters from the Warner Bros. vault like King Kong, Catwoman, the Night King from Game of Thrones, Iron Giant, the Jetsons, the Flintstones, Pennywise, Scooby-Doo, Yogi Bear, Mr. Freeze, and more! Like recent WB releases The Conjuring 3 and Godzilla vs. Kong, Space Jam: A New Legacy is streaming at no additional cost to paid subscribers. If you haven't signed up for HBO Max yet, you can try it out here.

Though it has taken over 15 years for a sequel to Space Jam to get made, the film's director Malcolm D. Lee isn't ruling out a potential return with a third movie. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Lee said: "I never say never. It's all going to be about whether the fans respond to this positively. But I think the bar has been set so high in terms of the first one with this global iconic superstar in Michael Jordan, and now the same global iconic superstar in LeBron James, who transcends sports. Who is that next person to put into that universe? And then you've got to find a script and story that's good enough to not repeat what's been done but will capture the spirit of it and keep it going."

Asked who that next global iconic superstar might be, Lee said, "Dwayne Johnson would be an interesting choice."

Though Space Jam: A New Legacy has taken a drubbing on Rotten Tomatoes, sitting at 38% on the review aggregator, ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine rated the movie a 4 out of 5, writing: "A lot of people wondered why this movie was necessary. The original Space Jam is viewed as a classic for a lot of older fans, but it’s important to remember that the same sort of critiques were leveled at Michael Jordan’s entry when it premiered in the mid-'90s. Younger viewers are going to have a blast seeing some of their favorite cartoons on-screen while older members of the audience might find themselves drifting back toward their own youths, back when an airbrushed Taz shirt was the height of cool. When I walked out of my screening, a seven-year-old turned to his father and firmly said, 'That was a good movie!' And, honestly, that might be the best recommendation you can give a family film like this."

