Most Live-Action DC Movies Leaving HBO Max in July

Ahead of its launch last month, WarnerMedia's new HBO Max streaming service highlighted a few key sections of its massive library to show potential subscribers just how much it had to offer. One of the biggest and most talked about parts of that library was the collection of live-action DC movies, the majority of which were on the service at launch. Unfortunately for those who signed up for HBO Max with that DC content in mind, you won't have that collection of movies for very long. Nearly every live-action DC film on HBO Max is actually leaving the service in a couple of weeks.

The list of "Last Chance" movies on HBO Max has been present since launch, a carry-over from the other HBO service. When a movie ends its circulation on HBO, it will bounce from HBO Max as well. What's frustrating and confusing about the DC films leaving is that they're all owned by WarnerMedia. Some movies already had streaming deals in place before HBO Max was around, but movies from different generations and universes leaving all at once is a head-scratcher.

Justice League, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman, Suicide Squad, Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, Batman & Robin, Catwoman, Jonah Hex, and The Losers are all on their way out on July 1st, as it the hit animated film The LEGO Batman Movie. This isn't hidden information, either. If you click on any of these titles on HBO Max, you'll see the "Available until Jul 1, 2020" message right below their description.

The only DC movies sticking around past July 1st are Aquaman, Shazam!, Joker, Green Lantern, and Supergirl. That's a pretty short list compared to those that are leaving.

On one hand, this shouldn't be too worrisome because all of these films are owned by WarnerMedia, so they will inevitably make their way back to HBO Max at some point in the future. On the other hand, however, this is incredibly disappointing for all of the DC fans that signed up for HBO Max to watch these movies. There will barely be a catalogue of DC films to choose from by the time July rolls round.

ComicBook.com has reached out to HBO Max for comment but hasn't yet received a response.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.