Every Movie Leaving HBO Max in June 2020

Despite just launching to the public in the United States last week, the streaming service is already preparing to say farewell to some of the popular movies in its lineup. Some of these removals are likely due to a film that was already set to leave the standard HBO network. Then again, there are others that are probably victims of the constantly-evolving streaming contracts, allowing them to appear on another service once they've left HBO Max.

The case for each film may be different, but the end result is still the same. Quite a few movies are set to exit the streaming service this month, all of them leaving on June 30th. The list of outgoing titles includes Blindspotting, Hellboy (2019), Les Miserables, and The Mighty Ducks (which will be on Disney+ just a day later.)

Perhaps the most difficult of these films to see go will be Jordan Peele's Us, which became an instant horror hit when it was released in 2019. Another big loss will be DC's animated film Teen Titans GO! to the Movies, which received critical acclaim and introduced a ton of new fans to the Teen Titans characters.

You can check out the full list of movies leaving HBO Max below!

The Abyss

Akeelah and the Bee

American Wedding

An Ideal Husband

Arthur

Asylum

The Beverly Hillbillies

The Big Green

Blindspotting

Bye Bye, Love

Empire of the Sun

Glengarry Glen Ross

Grandma’s Boy

Great Expectations

A Handful of Dust

Head Full of Honey

Heaven & Earth

Hellboy

The Hoax

I Love You Phillip Morris

Indignation

Jiminy Glick in Lalawood

Jobs

Johnny English

Keeping Up with the Steins

Kin

Les Miserables

Life on the Line

Little

Little Boy

Madison

The Manchurian Candidate

The Mighty Ducks

The Odd Couple II

Open Range

The Ringer

Seventh Son

Shutter Island

Spanglish

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

The Thing About My Folks

Thirteen Days

Unfriended: Dark Web

Us

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Which of these movies are you most disappointed to see leaving HBO Max next month? Let us know in the comments!

