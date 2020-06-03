Every Movie Leaving HBO Max in June 2020
Despite just launching to the public in the United States last week, the streaming service is already preparing to say farewell to some of the popular movies in its lineup. Some of these removals are likely due to a film that was already set to leave the standard HBO network. Then again, there are others that are probably victims of the constantly-evolving streaming contracts, allowing them to appear on another service once they've left HBO Max.
The case for each film may be different, but the end result is still the same. Quite a few movies are set to exit the streaming service this month, all of them leaving on June 30th. The list of outgoing titles includes Blindspotting, Hellboy (2019), Les Miserables, and The Mighty Ducks (which will be on Disney+ just a day later.)
Perhaps the most difficult of these films to see go will be Jordan Peele's Us, which became an instant horror hit when it was released in 2019. Another big loss will be DC's animated film Teen Titans GO! to the Movies, which received critical acclaim and introduced a ton of new fans to the Teen Titans characters.
You can check out the full list of movies leaving HBO Max below!
The Abyss
Akeelah and the Bee
American Wedding
An Ideal Husband
Arthur
Asylum
The Beverly Hillbillies
The Big Green
Blindspotting
Bye Bye, Love
Empire of the Sun
Glengarry Glen Ross
Grandma’s Boy
Great Expectations
A Handful of Dust
Head Full of Honey
Heaven & Earth
Hellboy
The Hoax
I Love You Phillip Morris
Indignation
Jiminy Glick in Lalawood
Jobs
Johnny English
Keeping Up with the Steins
Kin
Les Miserables
Life on the Line
Little
Little Boy
Madison
The Manchurian Candidate
The Mighty Ducks
The Odd Couple II
Open Range
The Ringer
Seventh Son
Shutter Island
Spanglish
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
The Thing About My Folks
Thirteen Days
Unfriended: Dark Web
Us
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
