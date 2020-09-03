Every Movie and TV Show Coming to HBO Max in May 2021

May is almost here! In just about one week's time, the calendar is going to flip from April to May, hopefully bringing plenty of flowers and sunshine for everyone to enjoy. Unfortunately, good spring weather is never guaranteed. New streaming titles on HBO Max, however, are a guarantee for the coming month. May is going to bring a bunch of new movies and TV shows to the fast-growing service, giving everyone plenty to watch over the next month.

As usual, the first day of the month will be the biggest for HBO Max in regards to its new arrivals. Tenet, the latest film from Christopher Nolan, will arrive on May 1st, alongside films like Anaconda, Happy Feet, Magic Mike, Mortal Kombat, and the Rush Hour Trilogy.

On May 13th, Wonder Woman 1984 returns to HBO Max following its exclusive stint on the streamer back in January. One day later, HBO Max will premiere the new Angelina Jolie film, Those Who Wish Me Dead, alongside its theatrical release.

You can take a look at the full list of upcoming HBO Max additions below!