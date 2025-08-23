Every Movie and TV Show Coming to HBO Max in September 2025

With the start of a new month just around the corner, many of the major streaming services are preparing for big waves of new movie and TV additions. HBO Max is no exception, and has just revealed its plans for the month of September. On Friday, HBO Max unveiled its monthly newsletter, revealing each title that will be added to its lineup over the course of September, giving subscribers new ideas for their ever-growing watchlists.
Headlining the HBO Max lineup in September are two of the latest hits from indie film juggernaut A24. On September 5th, HBO Max is going to add the acclaimed dark comedy Friendship, starring Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd. One week later, on September 12th, the service will add the chilling Warfare, which was co-directed by Annihilation and Ex Machina helmer Alex Garland.
You can check out the full list of HBO Max September additions below!
September 1st
A Life of Her Own
Almost Christmas
Barney’s World, Season 1D
Caged (1950)
Charley Chase Silent Shorts
Children Who Chase Lost Voices
December 7th (1943)
Dog Day Afternoon
Emmanuelle (2024)
Evil Dead II (1987)
Fireworks (2017)
Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko
Gasoline Alley (1951)
Ghost Cat Anzu
Goodfellas
Helen of Troy (1956)
Jonah Hex
Keeper of the Flame (1942)
Kismet (1944)
Lonely Castle in the Mirror
Love & Pop
Man From The Black Hills
Mary of Scotland
Misery
Montana Incident
Mr. District Attorney
Murder Is My Beat
Mystery Street
Night Nurse
No End in Sight
No Questions Asked
Nobody Lives Forever
On Dangerous Ground (1951)
Our Miss Brooks
Our Vines Have Tender Grapes
Pirate Radio
Presenting Princess Shaw
Prometheus
Rick and Morty, Season 8 (Adult Swim)
Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence (ID)
Safe Haven
Scene of the Crime
Se7en
Selena (1997)
Shadow of a Woman
Splinter (2008)
Stranger on Horseback
Summer Storm (1944)
Susan and God
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
The Cabin in the Woods (2012)
The Charge at Feather River
The Command (1954)
The Fallen Sparrow
The Fate of the Furious
The Fate of the Furious: Extended Director’s Cut
The Place Promised in Our Early Days
The Sea of Grass
The Secret Garden (1949)
The Sitter (2011)
The Sitter: Unrated (2011)
The Woman in White (1948)
The Woman on the Beach
Thirteen Women
Veronica Mars (2014)
Vigil in the Night
When Ladies Meet (1941)
Without Love
Young Bess
Your Name
September 2nd
The 33
September 3rd
Bobby’s Triple Threat, Season 4 (FOOD Network)
Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 39 (FOOD Network)
Modern Warfare 2.0, Season 1 (Science)
September 4th
Billionaire Boys Club (CNN Original)
The Last Wright: Building the Final Home Design of America’s Greatest Architect, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
September 5th
Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 11 (Magnolia Network)
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2F (Cartoon Network)
Friendship (A24)
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 204 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 245 (HGTV)
Live Aid: When Rock ‘n’ Roll Took On The World (CNN Original)
Most Wanted: Teen Hacker (Max Original, Finland)
My Lottery Dream Home, Season 17 (HGTV)
September 6th
Maneet’s Eats, Season 1 (FOOD Network)
September 7th
Magnolia Table: At The Farm, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
Task (HBO Original)
We Baby Bears, Season 2D (Cartoon Network)
Have I Got News For You, Season 3 (CNN Original)
September 9th
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 7 (TLC)
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 7 (Discovery)
Seen & Heard: The History Of Black Television (HBO Original)
September 10th
The Tech Bro Murders
September 11th
Dylan’s Playtime Adventures, Season 1C (Max Original)
Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa, Season 3B (HGTV)
September 12th
Warfare (A24)
September 13th
Vacation House Rules, Season 6 (HGTV)
September 14th
Build for Off-Road, Season 2
Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 10 (OWN)
September 15th
Signs of a Psychopath, Season 10 (ID)
Truck U, Season 21
September 16th
Chopped: Volume 4, Season 62 (FOOD Network)
Halloween Baking Championship, Season 11 (FOOD Network)
September 17th
100 Day Dream Home, Season 7 (HGTV)
Built in the Bronx (Discovery)
Truck Dynasty, Season 1 (Discovery)
September 18th
Bea’s Block, Season 1D (Max Original)
Destruction Decoded, Season 1 (Science)
Sin City Rehab, Season 1 (HGTV)
Who Killed Our Daughter? (Max Original, Mexico)
September 20th
Scariest House in America, Season 2 (HGTV)
September 21st
Greatest Mysteries Ever, Season 2 (Science)
September 22nd
Halloween Wars, Season 15 (FOOD Network)
September 23rd
American Prince: JFK Jr. (CNN Original)
The Kim Kardashian Heist (w/t), Season 1 (discovery+)
Seeking Sister Wife, Season 6 (TLC)
The Devil Is Busy (HBO Original)
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Sports Betting: America’s Biggest Gamble (CNN Original)
September 24th
Hustlers Gamblers Crooks, Season 2 (Discovery)
September 25th
Help! I Wrecked My House, Season 5 (HGTV)
On The Case with Paula Zahn, Season 28 (ID)
Jesse & Joy: Lo que nunca dijimos, Season 1
September 26th
Quiet In Class (Max Original, Sweden)
The Graft, Season 1 (Max Original, Turkey)
September 27th
90 Day Diaries, Season 7 (TLC)
Ready to Love, Season 10 (OWN)
September 28th
Heart & Hustle: Houston, Season 1 (OWN)
September 29th
Sister Wives, Season 20 (TLC)
Two Guys Garage, Season 24
Women Wearing Shoulder Pads: English Dub, Movie-Length Version (Adult Swim)
September 30th
Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain (CNN Original)
Good Cop/Bad Cop, Season 1
My Happy Place (CNN Original)
Prime Minister (HBO Original)