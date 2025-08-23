Every Movie and TV Show Coming to HBO Max in September 2025

With the start of a new month just around the corner, many of the major streaming services are preparing for big waves of new movie and TV additions. HBO Max is no exception, and has just revealed its plans for the month of September. On Friday, HBO Max unveiled its monthly newsletter, revealing each title that will be added to its lineup over the course of September, giving subscribers new ideas for their ever-growing watchlists.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Headlining the HBO Max lineup in September are two of the latest hits from indie film juggernaut A24. On September 5th, HBO Max is going to add the acclaimed dark comedy Friendship, starring Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd. One week later, on September 12th, the service will add the chilling Warfare, which was co-directed by Annihilation and Ex Machina helmer Alex Garland.

You can check out the full list of HBO Max September additions below!

September 1st

A Life of Her Own

Almost Christmas

Barney’s World, Season 1D

Caged (1950)

Charley Chase Silent Shorts

Children Who Chase Lost Voices

December 7th (1943)

Dog Day Afternoon

Emmanuelle (2024)

Evil Dead II (1987)

Fireworks (2017)

Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko

Gasoline Alley (1951)

Ghost Cat Anzu

Goodfellas

Helen of Troy (1956)

Jonah Hex

Keeper of the Flame (1942)

Kismet (1944)

Lonely Castle in the Mirror

Love & Pop

Man From The Black Hills

Mary of Scotland

Misery

Montana Incident

Mr. District Attorney

Murder Is My Beat

Mystery Street

Night Nurse

No End in Sight

No Questions Asked

Nobody Lives Forever

On Dangerous Ground (1951)

Our Miss Brooks

Our Vines Have Tender Grapes

Pirate Radio

Presenting Princess Shaw

Prometheus

Rick and Morty, Season 8 (Adult Swim)

Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence (ID)

Safe Haven

Scene of the Crime

Se7en

Selena (1997)

Shadow of a Woman

Splinter (2008)

Stranger on Horseback

Summer Storm (1944)

Susan and God

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

The Charge at Feather River

The Command (1954)

The Fallen Sparrow

The Fate of the Furious

The Fate of the Furious: Extended Director’s Cut

The Place Promised in Our Early Days

The Sea of Grass

The Secret Garden (1949)

The Sitter (2011)

The Sitter: Unrated (2011)

The Woman in White (1948)

The Woman on the Beach

Thirteen Women

Veronica Mars (2014)

Vigil in the Night

When Ladies Meet (1941)

Without Love

Young Bess

Your Name

September 2nd

The 33

September 3rd

Bobby’s Triple Threat, Season 4 (FOOD Network)

Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 39 (FOOD Network)

Modern Warfare 2.0, Season 1 (Science)

September 4th

Billionaire Boys Club (CNN Original)

The Last Wright: Building the Final Home Design of America’s Greatest Architect, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

September 5th

Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 11 (Magnolia Network)

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2F (Cartoon Network)

Friendship (A24)

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 204 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 245 (HGTV)

Live Aid: When Rock ‘n’ Roll Took On The World (CNN Original)

Most Wanted: Teen Hacker (Max Original, Finland)

My Lottery Dream Home, Season 17 (HGTV)

September 6th

Maneet’s Eats, Season 1 (FOOD Network)

September 7th

Magnolia Table: At The Farm, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Task (HBO Original)

We Baby Bears, Season 2D (Cartoon Network)

Have I Got News For You, Season 3 (CNN Original)

September 9th

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 7 (TLC)

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 7 (Discovery)

Seen & Heard: The History Of Black Television (HBO Original)

September 10th

The Tech Bro Murders

September 11th

Dylan’s Playtime Adventures, Season 1C (Max Original)

Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa, Season 3B (HGTV)

September 12th

Warfare (A24)

September 13th

Vacation House Rules, Season 6 (HGTV)

September 14th

Build for Off-Road, Season 2

Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 10 (OWN)

September 15th

Signs of a Psychopath, Season 10 (ID)

Truck U, Season 21

September 16th

Chopped: Volume 4, Season 62 (FOOD Network)

Halloween Baking Championship, Season 11 (FOOD Network)

September 17th

100 Day Dream Home, Season 7 (HGTV)

Built in the Bronx (Discovery)

Truck Dynasty, Season 1 (Discovery)

September 18th

Bea’s Block, Season 1D (Max Original)

Destruction Decoded, Season 1 (Science)

Sin City Rehab, Season 1 (HGTV)

Who Killed Our Daughter? (Max Original, Mexico)

September 20th

Scariest House in America, Season 2 (HGTV)

September 21st

Greatest Mysteries Ever, Season 2 (Science)

September 22nd

Halloween Wars, Season 15 (FOOD Network)

September 23rd

American Prince: JFK Jr. (CNN Original)

The Kim Kardashian Heist (w/t), Season 1 (discovery+)

Seeking Sister Wife, Season 6 (TLC)

The Devil Is Busy (HBO Original)

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Sports Betting: America’s Biggest Gamble (CNN Original)

September 24th

Hustlers Gamblers Crooks, Season 2 (Discovery)

September 25th

Help! I Wrecked My House, Season 5 (HGTV)

On The Case with Paula Zahn, Season 28 (ID)

Jesse & Joy: Lo que nunca dijimos, Season 1

September 26th

Quiet In Class (Max Original, Sweden)

The Graft, Season 1 (Max Original, Turkey)

September 27th

90 Day Diaries, Season 7 (TLC)

Ready to Love, Season 10 (OWN)

September 28th

Heart & Hustle: Houston, Season 1 (OWN)

September 29th

Sister Wives, Season 20 (TLC)

Two Guys Garage, Season 24

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads: English Dub, Movie-Length Version (Adult Swim)

September 30th

Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain (CNN Original)

Good Cop/Bad Cop, Season 1

My Happy Place (CNN Original)

Prime Minister (HBO Original)