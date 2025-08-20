The Funniest Movie of 2025 Finally Gets a Streaming Date (And It’s Right Around the Corner)

Thanks to the introduction of streaming and the film industry’s obsession with blockbuster franchises, theatrical comedies have become increasingly rare over the years. What was once a staple of the box office now feels a bit like a Bigfoot sighting, with mid-budget comedies that used to dominate now getting relegated to the likes of Netflix. This year, however, has seen something of a shift back in the right direction for comedies, with two films in particular hitting theaters with enormous acclaim and crowd-please capabilities, en route to financial success.

While The Naked Gun stands out as the more successful and wider-reaching of the pair, A24’s Friendship has already cemented itself in the hearts of movie fans as one of the funniest (and darkest) comedies to hit theaters in years. The Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd vehicle is unlike any comedy that has come before, and fans who missed it in theaters are finally going to see it make its streaming debut, thanks to HBO Max.

Friendship Coming to HBO Max Next Month

On Wednesday, HBO Max announced that Friendship, from filmmaker Andrew DeYoung, is set to join the streaming lineup on Friday, September 5th. The film will make its linear HBO network debut a day later, at 8pm ET on September 6th.

Friendship generated a lot of buzz amongst comedy fans when it was first announced, largely because it marks the first leading theatrical vehicle for star Tim Robinson. Once a writer for Saturday Night Live, Robinson’s awkward and hysterical brand of comedy has caught on in recent years, thanks to the emergence of Netflix’s I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.

Play video

The dark and uncomfortable sense of humor that has made I Think You Should Leave a comedy juggernaut fills every minute of Friendship, which follows a suburban dad named Craig (Robinson) who falls into platonic love with his seemingly hip new neighbor (Paul Rudd). As Craig tries desperately to seem cool and make new friends, he starts to see his life spiral out of control. The film also stars Kate Mara and Jack Dylan Grazer.

Releasing in theaters back in the spring, Friendship went on to make over $16 million at the box office. That doesn’t sound like much in the age of superhero tentpoles, but it’s a lot for a wildly inexpensive dark comedy from an independent studio. Friendship didn’t need a lot to become profitable, but it’s the kind of movie that will steadily grown in popularity over time as film fans continue to discover what kind of wild humor it has in store.

Are you looking forward to checking out Friendship on HBO Max in September? Let us know in the comments!