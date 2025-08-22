Everything Coming to Paramount+ in September 2025

Believe it or not, September is right around the corner, with the new month set to kick off in just over a week. When September does arrive, Paramount+ will start making some major changes to its lineup, many of them coming in the form of exciting new additions. This week, Paramount+ released its September newsletter and confirmed all of the movies and TV shows joining the roster over the course of the month.
September on Paramount+ kicks off with over 100 new movies being added to the streamer’s lineup. Among those titles are the first eight films in the iconic Friday the 13th slasher franchise, as well Cloverfield, Blade, The Crow, Scary Movie.
This month will also see the return of the hit Paramount+ series Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone. The Season 3 premiere is set for September 21st.
You can check out the full list of Paramount+ September additions below!
September 1st
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Addams Family Values
Afflicted
Along Came A Spider
Angel Heart
Approaching The Unknown
April Fool’s Day
Area 51
Arrival
Asylum
Below
Beneath
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
Body Cam
Brick Mansions
Burke & Hare
Cesar Chavez
Cloverfield
Cursed
Daybreakers
Disturbia
Dracula III: Legacy
Face/Off
Fatal Attraction
Frida
Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th Part II
Friday the 13th Part III
Friday the 13th Park IV: The Final Chapter
Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning
Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
From Dusk Till Dawn
From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money
From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter
Galaxy Quest
Gattaca
Geostorm
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Jacob’s Ladder
John Carpenter’s Escape from L.A.
Kiss the Girls
La Bamba
Labor Day
Life
Like Water for Chocolate
Loosies
Margaux
Mommie Dearest
Murder On The Orient Express
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Nick of Time
Nobody’s Fool
O (Othello)
Overlord
Patriot Games
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
Phantoms
Piñero
Quinceañera
Road to Perdition
Safe
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Scream 4
Seven Psychopaths
Sleepy Hollow
Small Soldiers
Spell
Spontaneous
Student Bodies
Super 8
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sweet Dreams
Teaching Mrs. Tingle
The Addams Family
The Commuter
The Crow
The Crow: City of Angels
The Crow: Wicked Prayer
The Devil Inside
The Faculty
The Gift
The Grifters
The Haunting
The Hunter
The Island
The Last Exorcism Part II
The Longest Yard
The Loved Ones
The Mechanic
The Monster Squad
The Night Clerk
The Parallax View
The Reckoning
The Relic
The Ring
The Stepford Wives
The Sum of All Fears
The Terminal
The Uninvited
The Woman in Black
To Catch a Thief
Twisted
Universal Soldier
Up in Smoke
Vampire in Brooklyn
Venom
Vertical Limit
Virtuosity
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000
Wes Craven Presents: They
Witness
World War Z
Winter Spring Summer or Fall – streaming premiere
Remi (Jenna Ortega) has her future figured out. Then she meets Barnes (Percy Hynes White), who lives for the moment and makes her question everything. As their love story unfolds through the summer, Remi faces a choice – stick to the plan she’s always known or risk it all for a life she never saw coming?
September 3rd
Wolves
September 4th
NCIS: Tony & Ziva – series premiere
The new original series picks up after Ziva’s supposed death when Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris. Since then, Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter together. When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again.
September 5th
Old Henry
Superhero Movie
September 7th
2025 Video Music Awards
September 8th
The Wedding Banquet – streaming premiere
When Min’s boyfriend Chris rejects his spontaneous wedding proposal, Min convinces his best friend Angela to marry him instead, paying for her wife’s IVF treatments in exchange for his own green card. Their plans for subtle city hall elopement are turned upside down when Min’s grandmother travels to town to throw them an extravagant Korean wedding banquet.
September 9th
Thirst Trap: The Fame. The Fantasy. The Fallout. – documentary premiere
When 21-year-old William White posted a lip-synching video on TikTok, he hardly expected to become an internet sensation overnight. Sparking a “thirst trap” obsession with lovesick fans, the line between real connection and online fantasy was blurred as he gained millions of fans.
September 10th
Personal Shopper
The Tiny Chef Show (season 3)
September 12th
The Reunion (season 1)
September 14th
Primetime Emmy Awards
September 17th
Air Disasters (season 22)
The Adventures of Paddington (season 3)
September 21st
A GRAMMY Salute to Earth, Wind & Fire Live: The 21st Night of September special
Tulsa King season 3 premiere
As Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family.
September 23rd
Bodyguard of Lies documentary premiere
The first unvarnished documentary of the history of the Afghanistan war, exposing the falsehoods told to Americans and the secrets kept over four administrations.
September 24th
Survivor (season 49)
September 25th
The Amazing Race (season 38)
September 26th
DORA season 4 premiere
It’s Dora, the world’s most famous exploradora! Join her and all her friends on brand new, magical adventures in the rainforest!
September 28th
60 Minutes (season 58)
48 Hours (season 38)