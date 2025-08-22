Everything Coming to Paramount+ in September 2025

Believe it or not, September is right around the corner, with the new month set to kick off in just over a week. When September does arrive, Paramount+ will start making some major changes to its lineup, many of them coming in the form of exciting new additions. This week, Paramount+ released its September newsletter and confirmed all of the movies and TV shows joining the roster over the course of the month.

September on Paramount+ kicks off with over 100 new movies being added to the streamer’s lineup. Among those titles are the first eight films in the iconic Friday the 13th slasher franchise, as well Cloverfield, Blade, The Crow, Scary Movie.

This month will also see the return of the hit Paramount+ series Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone. The Season 3 premiere is set for September 21st.

You can check out the full list of Paramount+ September additions below!

September 1st

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Addams Family Values

Afflicted

Along Came A Spider

Angel Heart

Approaching The Unknown

April Fool’s Day

Area 51

Arrival

Asylum

Below

Beneath

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

Body Cam

Brick Mansions

Burke & Hare

Cesar Chavez

Cloverfield

Cursed

Daybreakers

Disturbia

Dracula III: Legacy

Face/Off

Fatal Attraction

Frida

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th Part II

Friday the 13th Part III

Friday the 13th Park IV: The Final Chapter

Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

From Dusk Till Dawn

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter

Galaxy Quest

Gattaca

Geostorm

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jacob’s Ladder

John Carpenter’s Escape from L.A.

Kiss the Girls

La Bamba

Labor Day

Life

Like Water for Chocolate

Loosies

Margaux

Mommie Dearest

Murder On The Orient Express

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Nick of Time

Nobody’s Fool

O (Othello)

Overlord

Patriot Games

Perfume: The Story of a Murderer

Phantoms

Piñero

Quinceañera

Road to Perdition

Safe

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Scream 4

Seven Psychopaths

Sleepy Hollow

Small Soldiers

Spell

Spontaneous

Student Bodies

Super 8

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sweet Dreams

Teaching Mrs. Tingle

The Addams Family

The Commuter

The Crow

The Crow: City of Angels

The Crow: Wicked Prayer

The Devil Inside

The Faculty

The Gift

The Grifters

The Haunting

The Hunter

The Island

The Last Exorcism Part II

The Longest Yard

The Loved Ones

The Mechanic

The Monster Squad

The Night Clerk

The Parallax View

The Reckoning

The Relic

The Ring

The Stepford Wives

The Sum of All Fears

The Terminal

The Uninvited

The Woman in Black

To Catch a Thief

Twisted

Universal Soldier

Up in Smoke

Vampire in Brooklyn

Venom

Vertical Limit

Virtuosity

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000

Wes Craven Presents: They

Witness

World War Z

Winter Spring Summer or Fall – streaming premiere

Remi (Jenna Ortega) has her future figured out. Then she meets Barnes (Percy Hynes White), who lives for the moment and makes her question everything. As their love story unfolds through the summer, Remi faces a choice – stick to the plan she’s always known or risk it all for a life she never saw coming?

September 3rd

Wolves

September 4th

NCIS: Tony & Ziva – series premiere

The new original series picks up after Ziva’s supposed death when Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris. Since then, Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter together. When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again.

September 5th

Old Henry

Superhero Movie

September 7th

2025 Video Music Awards

September 8th

The Wedding Banquet – streaming premiere

When Min’s boyfriend Chris rejects his spontaneous wedding proposal, Min convinces his best friend Angela to marry him instead, paying for her wife’s IVF treatments in exchange for his own green card. Their plans for subtle city hall elopement are turned upside down when Min’s grandmother travels to town to throw them an extravagant Korean wedding banquet.

September 9th

Thirst Trap: The Fame. The Fantasy. The Fallout. – documentary premiere

When 21-year-old William White posted a lip-synching video on TikTok, he hardly expected to become an internet sensation overnight. Sparking a “thirst trap” obsession with lovesick fans, the line between real connection and online fantasy was blurred as he gained millions of fans.

September 10th

Personal Shopper

The Tiny Chef Show (season 3)

September 12th

The Reunion (season 1)

September 14th

Primetime Emmy Awards

September 17th

Air Disasters (season 22)

The Adventures of Paddington (season 3)

September 21st

A GRAMMY Salute to Earth, Wind & Fire Live: The 21st Night of September special

Tulsa King season 3 premiere

As Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family.

September 23rd

Bodyguard of Lies documentary premiere

The first unvarnished documentary of the history of the Afghanistan war, exposing the falsehoods told to Americans and the secrets kept over four administrations.

September 24th

Survivor (season 49)

September 25th

The Amazing Race (season 38)

September 26th

DORA season 4 premiere

It’s Dora, the world’s most famous exploradora! Join her and all her friends on brand new, magical adventures in the rainforest!

September 28th

60 Minutes (season 58)

48 Hours (season 38)