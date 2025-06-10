One of the Best-Ever Movie Remakes Just Hit HBO Max

Max (soon to become HBO Max once again) added a bunch of titles to its streaming lineup at the start of June, giving subscribers dozens of new movie options to stream. The streaming service added popular films like The Hunger Games, Hellboy, and Fight Club to its roster. Enough great new movies made their way to the HBO Max lineup that perhaps the best new addition for the month flew under the radar.
One of Max’s newest additions is the sci-fi/horror classic Invasion of the Body Snatchers, from director Philip Kaufman. The 1978 hit stars Donald Sutherland and tells the story of an alien invasion in which mysterious beings begin replicating the human residents of San Francisco. Over the years, Invasion of the Body Snatchers has gone down as one of the best genre films around, but many fans don’t realize that the film is actually something of a remake.
The 1978 movie is the second Invasion of the Body Snatchers title to hit the big screen, followed by Don Siegel’s film of the same name that was released 22 years earlier. Both are adaptations of Jack Finney’s 1955 novel The Body Snatchers.
This is one of the rare occasions where a remake actually outshines its predecessor. Not that Siegel’s take on The Body Snatchers is bad, but the 1978 version is universally regarded as an all-timer.
New Movies on HBO Max
The Donald Sutherland classic is one of many films recently added to the HBO Max streaming lineup. Below, you can check out all of the films that arrived on the service on June 1st.
A Hologram for the King
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Perfect Getaway
Backtrack
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons
Black Patch
Blues in the Night
Casino
Fight Club
Gentleman Jim
Hellboy (2004)
I Am Not Your Negro
Igor
Illegal
In the Good Old Summertime
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
Kid Glove Killer
Meet Me in St. Louis
My Scientology Movie
Numbered Men
One Foot in Heaven
Parasite
Presenting Lily Mars
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Public Enemies
Reign of the Supermen
Serenade
Silver River
Spaceballs
Split (2017)
Strike Up the Band
Summer Stock
Superman: Man of Tomorrow
Superman: Red Son
Superman: Unbound
Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
Thank Your Lucky Stars
The Death of Superman
The Fighting 69th
The Harvey Girls
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
The Man Who Invented Christmas
The Match King
The Mayor of Hell
The Mortician (HBO Original)
The Nitwits
The Prince and the Pauper
The Sea Chase
The Sea Hawk
The Sunlit Night
The Verdict
They Made Me a Criminal
This Side of the Law
Three Faces East
Three Strangers
Total Drama Island, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)
Wagons West
Words and Music
You’ll Find Out
Ziegfeld Follies