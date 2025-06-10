One of the Best-Ever Movie Remakes Just Hit HBO Max

Max (soon to become HBO Max once again) added a bunch of titles to its streaming lineup at the start of June, giving subscribers dozens of new movie options to stream. The streaming service added popular films like The Hunger Games, Hellboy, and Fight Club to its roster. Enough great new movies made their way to the HBO Max lineup that perhaps the best new addition for the month flew under the radar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of Max’s newest additions is the sci-fi/horror classic Invasion of the Body Snatchers, from director Philip Kaufman. The 1978 hit stars Donald Sutherland and tells the story of an alien invasion in which mysterious beings begin replicating the human residents of San Francisco. Over the years, Invasion of the Body Snatchers has gone down as one of the best genre films around, but many fans don’t realize that the film is actually something of a remake.

Play video

The 1978 movie is the second Invasion of the Body Snatchers title to hit the big screen, followed by Don Siegel’s film of the same name that was released 22 years earlier. Both are adaptations of Jack Finney’s 1955 novel The Body Snatchers.

This is one of the rare occasions where a remake actually outshines its predecessor. Not that Siegel’s take on The Body Snatchers is bad, but the 1978 version is universally regarded as an all-timer.

New Movies on HBO Max

The Donald Sutherland classic is one of many films recently added to the HBO Max streaming lineup. Below, you can check out all of the films that arrived on the service on June 1st.

A Hologram for the King

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Perfect Getaway

Backtrack

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons

Black Patch

Blues in the Night

Casino

Fight Club

Gentleman Jim

Hellboy (2004)

I Am Not Your Negro

Igor

Illegal

In the Good Old Summertime

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Kid Glove Killer

Meet Me in St. Louis

My Scientology Movie

Numbered Men

One Foot in Heaven

Parasite

Presenting Lily Mars

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Public Enemies

Reign of the Supermen

Serenade

Silver River

Spaceballs

Split (2017)

Strike Up the Band

Summer Stock

Superman: Man of Tomorrow

Superman: Red Son

Superman: Unbound

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies

Thank Your Lucky Stars

The Death of Superman

The Fighting 69th

The Harvey Girls

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The Man Who Invented Christmas

The Match King

The Mayor of Hell

The Mortician (HBO Original)

The Nitwits

The Prince and the Pauper

The Sea Chase

The Sea Hawk

The Sunlit Night

The Verdict

They Made Me a Criminal

This Side of the Law

Three Faces East

Three Strangers

Total Drama Island, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)

Wagons West

Words and Music

You’ll Find Out

Ziegfeld Follies