Max Streaming Service Is Changing Its Name Again (And You Won’t Believe What It Is This Time)

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service is about to embark on another rebranding. The service launched as HBO Max back in 2020, only to remove the “HBO” from the title a couple of years later (for reasons most of us still don’t understand). Just in the last couple of months, Max went from a purple logo to an all black and white logo. Wednesday morning brought word of another rebrand for the service, and this one is going to have everyone clapping and rolling their eyes at the same time.

Max is being rebranded to…HBO Max. Yes, Warner Bros. Discovery has sent out a whole press release announcing this new change, which is simply just hitting the reset button on a rebrand that never should’ve happened in the first place. Sometime “this summer,” Max will once again become HBO Max, bringing to an end an era that seemed to aggravate just about everybody.

David Zaslav, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “The powerful growth we have seen in our global streaming service is built around the quality of our programming. Today, we are bringing back HBO, the brand that represents the highest quality in media, to further accelerate that growth in the years ahead.”

If you recall, the reasons being given for the return of HBO in the service’s name are oddly the same ones given for the initial removal of the premium cable network from the title in the first place. The quality of HBO’s branding was supposedly going to alienate potential subscribers who wanted to watch the reality-heavy content from HGTV, Discovery, and TLC. Turns out, that wasn’t the case after all.

“We will continue to focus on what makes us unique – not everything for everyone in a household, but something distinct and great for adults and families,” said JB Perrette, President and CEO of Streaming. “It’s really not subjective, not even controversial – our programming just hits different.”

“With the course we are on and strong momentum we are enjoying, we believe HBO Max far better represents our current consumer proposition,” added Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content. “And it clearly states our implicit promise to deliver content that is recognized as unique and, to steal a line we always said at HBO, worth paying for.”

There’s not a specific date for the return to HBO