Everything Coming to HBO Max in June 2025

Max is getting another “new” name this summer, as the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service is set to return to the original HBO Max name. That’s not the only update coming this summer, though, as the streamer has a slew of new movies and TV shows about to be added to its lineup.
Videos by ComicBook.com
This week, Max released its newsletter for June, revealing the full list of titles that are going to be added to its roster next month. The biggest highlight of the bunch is A Minecraft Movie, which Max just confirmed is coming in June. Unfortunately, the streamer didn’t reveal a specific date for the hit movie’s streaming premiere, other than that it will happen sometime in the coming month.
You can check out the full calendar of Max’s June additions below!
June 1st
A Hologram for the King
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Perfect Getaway
Backtrack
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons
Black Patch
Blues in the Night
Casino
Fight Club
Gentleman Jim
Hellboy (2004)
I Am Not Your Negro
Igor
Illegal
In the Good Old Summertime
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
Kid Glove Killer
Meet Me in St. Louis
My Scientology Movie
Numbered Men
One Foot in Heaven
Parasite
Presenting Lily Mars
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Public Enemies
Reign of the Supermen
Serenade
Silver River
Spaceballs
Split (2017)
Strike Up the Band
Summer Stock
Superman: Man of Tomorrow
Superman: Red Son
Superman: Unbound
Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
Thank Your Lucky Stars
The Death of Superman
The Fighting 69th
The Harvey Girls
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
The Man Who Invented Christmas
The Match King
The Mayor of Hell
The Mortician (HBO Original)
The Nitwits
The Prince and the Pauper
The Sea Chase
The Sea Hawk
The Sunlit Night
The Verdict
They Made Me a Criminal
This Side of the Law
Three Faces East
Three Strangers
Total Drama Island, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)
Wagons West
Words and Music
You’ll Find Out
Ziegfeld Follies
June 2nd
BBQ Brawl, Season 6 (Food Network)
June 3rd
Bullet Train
Ugliest House in America, Season 6 (HGTV)
June 4th
1000-lb Roomies, Season 1 (TLC)
Fatal Destination, Season 1 (ID)
June 5th
Bea’s Block, Season 1C (Max Original)
Chespirito: Not Really on Purpose, Season 1 (Max Original)
June 6th
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 201 (HGTV)
Parthenope (A24)
June 10th
Virgins, Season 1 (TLC)
June 11th
Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 38 (Food Network)
June 12th
Bitchin’ Rides, Season 11
Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Superheroic Night (Discovery International)
June 13th
Cleaner (2025)
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 240 (HGTV)
Maine Cabin Masters, Season 10 (Magnolia Network)
Super Sara (Max Original)
Toad & Friends, Season 1B
June 16th
Hero Ball, Season 3B
June 17th
Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Animal Pharm (CNN Originals, 2025)
Super Mega Cakes, Season 1 (Food Network)
June 19th
Expedition Unknown, Season 15 (Discovery)
Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch, Season 5 (Discovery)
June 20th
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 241 (HGTV)
Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)
Now or Never: FC Montfermeil (Max Original)
Teen Titans Go!, Season 9B (Cartoon Network)
June 21st
The Kitchen, Season 38 (Food Network)
The Never Ever Mets, Season 2 (OWN)
June 22nd
The Gilded Age, Season 3 (HBO Original)
June 23rd
Match Me Abroad, Season 2 (TLC)
June 24th
Enigma (HBO Original)
Mean Girl Murders, Season 3 (ID)
The Invitation (2022)
June 25th
Rehab Addict, Season 10 (HGTV)
June 27th
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 242 (HGTV)
My Mom Jayne (HBO Original)
Pati, Seasons 1&2 (Max Original)
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie
June 29th
Somebody’s Son, Season 1 (OWN)
Family or Fiancé, Season 4 (OWN)
June 30th
90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, Season 11 (TLC)
Truck U, Season 21