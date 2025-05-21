Everything Coming to HBO Max in June 2025

Max is getting another “new” name this summer, as the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service is set to return to the original HBO Max name. That’s not the only update coming this summer, though, as the streamer has a slew of new movies and TV shows about to be added to its lineup.

This week, Max released its newsletter for June, revealing the full list of titles that are going to be added to its roster next month. The biggest highlight of the bunch is A Minecraft Movie, which Max just confirmed is coming in June. Unfortunately, the streamer didn’t reveal a specific date for the hit movie’s streaming premiere, other than that it will happen sometime in the coming month.

You can check out the full calendar of Max’s June additions below!

June 1st

A Hologram for the King

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Perfect Getaway

Backtrack

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons

Black Patch

Blues in the Night

Casino

Fight Club

Gentleman Jim

Hellboy (2004)

I Am Not Your Negro

Igor

Illegal

In the Good Old Summertime

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Kid Glove Killer

Meet Me in St. Louis

My Scientology Movie

Numbered Men

One Foot in Heaven

Parasite

Presenting Lily Mars

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Public Enemies

Reign of the Supermen

Serenade

Silver River

Spaceballs

Split (2017)

Strike Up the Band

Summer Stock

Superman: Man of Tomorrow

Superman: Red Son

Superman: Unbound

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies

Thank Your Lucky Stars

The Death of Superman

The Fighting 69th

The Harvey Girls

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The Man Who Invented Christmas

The Match King

The Mayor of Hell

The Mortician (HBO Original)

The Nitwits

The Prince and the Pauper

The Sea Chase

The Sea Hawk

The Sunlit Night

The Verdict

They Made Me a Criminal

This Side of the Law

Three Faces East

Three Strangers

Total Drama Island, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)

Wagons West

Words and Music

You’ll Find Out

Ziegfeld Follies

June 2nd

BBQ Brawl, Season 6 (Food Network)

June 3rd

Bullet Train

Ugliest House in America, Season 6 (HGTV)

June 4th

1000-lb Roomies, Season 1 (TLC)

Fatal Destination, Season 1 (ID)

June 5th

Bea’s Block, Season 1C (Max Original)

Chespirito: Not Really on Purpose, Season 1 (Max Original)

June 6th

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 201 (HGTV)

Parthenope (A24)

June 10th

Virgins, Season 1 (TLC)

June 11th

Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 38 (Food Network)

June 12th

Bitchin’ Rides, Season 11

Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Superheroic Night (Discovery International)

June 13th

Cleaner (2025)

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 240 (HGTV)

Maine Cabin Masters, Season 10 (Magnolia Network)

Super Sara (Max Original)

Toad & Friends, Season 1B

June 16th

Hero Ball, Season 3B

June 17th

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Animal Pharm (CNN Originals, 2025)

Super Mega Cakes, Season 1 (Food Network)

June 19th

Expedition Unknown, Season 15 (Discovery)

Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch, Season 5 (Discovery)

June 20th

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 241 (HGTV)

Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

Now or Never: FC Montfermeil (Max Original)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9B (Cartoon Network)

June 21st

The Kitchen, Season 38 (Food Network)

The Never Ever Mets, Season 2 (OWN)

June 22nd

The Gilded Age, Season 3 (HBO Original)

June 23rd

Match Me Abroad, Season 2 (TLC)

June 24th

Enigma (HBO Original)

Mean Girl Murders, Season 3 (ID)

The Invitation (2022)

June 25th

Rehab Addict, Season 10 (HGTV)

June 27th

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 242 (HGTV)

My Mom Jayne (HBO Original)

Pati, Seasons 1&2 (Max Original)

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie

June 29th

Somebody’s Son, Season 1 (OWN)

Family or Fiancé, Season 4 (OWN)

June 30th

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, Season 11 (TLC)

Truck U, Season 21