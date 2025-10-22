HBO Max Users Have Just Days Left To Watch One of the Best Movies of the 21st Century

Time is ticking down for HBO Max subscribers to stream one of the best movies of the past few decades. The Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service’s content catalog features some of the biggest and most notable movies of the 21st century, from critically acclaimed films like Portrait of a Lady on Fire to blockbuster hits such as Barbie. Now, with October drawing to a close, one of the best movies of all time is about to tap out of the streaming game on HBO Max.

HBO Max subscribers have only days left to stream Parasite. Director Bong Joon Ho’s Best Picture winner is scheduled to stop streaming on the service on October 31st. The 2019 South Korean black comedy thriller, which grossed $258.1 million on an $11.4 million budget, centers around a poor family that begins to infiltrate a wealthy family’s household and live a parasitic life. Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam, Jang Hye-jin, Park Myung-hoon, and Lee Jung-eun star.

Parasite Is a Modern Masterpiece

Parasite isn’t just one of the best movies of the 21st century; it’s one of the best movies of all time. Masterfully crafted by Bong, the film seamlessly transitions between and blends comedy, thriller, and tragedy to create an unpredictable social commentary on class inequality. The edge-of-your-seat thriller, where you’re never quite sure what is going to happen next, is a brilliant example of visual storytelling, with everything from the architecture to the lighting working together to communicate the film’s deeper themes and set the tone. The movie is also packed with a gradual build of suspense and strong performances.

The movie holds a near-perfect 99% critic score and 90% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it both “Certified Fresh” and “Verified Hot” on the review aggregator site. It went on to receive numerous accolades and become the first non-English-language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture during the 92nd Academy Awards, when it also took home Oscars for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film. Years after its release, it is still regarded as a modern masterpiece and tops numerous “best of” lists.

Where to Stream Parasite After It Leaves HBO Max

When Parasite leaves HBO Max on October 31st, it will thankfully still be available for streaming on major platforms. The film is currently also available on Netflix, but the streamer hasn’t released its November 2025 newsletter yet, so it’s unclear what titles will get the boot next month. It’s also possible that Parasite could arrive on a different streaming platform altogether. Outside of streaming subscriptions, Parasite is also available to rent or buy on VOD.

HOB Max subscribers looking for films to watch after Parasite leaves certainly have no shortage of streaming options, with dozens of movies joining the platform throughout October. HBO Max now streams movies including 50 First Dates, Beetlejuice, Gremlins (1984), and Talk To Me, among numerous others.

