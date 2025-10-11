HBO Max Is Losing One Of The Best Movies Of The 2020s (But You Can Still Watch It If You’re Quick)

HBO Max has no shortage of fantastic movies to choose from amongst its ever-changing catalog, and regardless of which genre you prefer, there’s likely something to catch your attention. Right now, you can stream recent hits like Sinners, A Minecraft Movie, Get Out, The Big Lebowski, Parasite, The Whale, Dune: Part Two, and The Dark Knight, just to name a few, and there’s even more movie madness (including Godzilla) on the way. That said, there is one particular film that quickly cemented its place as one of the best movies of the 2020s, and it will be departing the service soon, though if you’re quick, you can still watch it right now.

In 2023, director Jonathan Glazer delivered the powerful film known as The Zone of Interest, and the film won Glazer and the talented cast immense praise from critics and a stellar reception from audiences. The film is unfortunately leaving HBO Max at the end of today and is also leaving pretty much every other streaming service as well, but you’ve still got time to watch it right now if you haven’t had a chance to see it.

The Zone of Interest Highlights a Dream Life Next Door to a Death Camp

The Zone of Interest presents a dream family life for Commandant Rudolf Hoss, his wife Hedwig, and their children as they look out at their picturesque yard and pool and wear their furs and jewelry, but there’s a dark cloud of death and brutality that surrounds their home. That cloud is in the form of Auschwitz, which resides next door behind large walls guarded by barbed wire just out of reach of the camera.

While you don’t see it, Auschwitz is forever present, and as you make more and more connections between the Hoss family and how they enjoy this lavish lifestyle. You start to understand not only how evil people can truly be but also how they rationalize or completely ignore the depravity of what they do, and this unflinching portrayal certainly had an impact on viewers.

The Zone of Interest currently enjoys a standout rating of 93% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with many reviews highlighting its brilliant concept and how that concept stays with you far after you’ve reached the end. Mark Leydorf of Bloomberg News writes, “The Zone of Interest…is easily one of the most disturbing movies you’ll ever see. Once again, [Jonathan Glazer] challenges us to look at films—and the world—from an unexpected and uncomfortable perspective.”.

The chilling atmosphere is accomplished through the people we follow in their everyday lives and unsettling sound design. Calum Cooper of In Their Own League wrote, “The brutal hook of the film is in how it demonstrates the ease in which people, given the right circumstances, can become complicit in evil,” while Samantha Schuster of Cinefilo Serial wrote, “Fresh score. Through sounds, details, and metaphors, the director manages to create a chilling atmosphere, giving the story the rawness and terror that a tale like this deserves. A discovery for finding a new way to tell a well-worn plot.”

The audience score is a bit lower than the critics’ score at 79%, though that’s still immensely strong. Kobe writes, “Best sound design in years. Amazing film,” while Peter B wrote, “Unmissable it’s stick with you.” Jen K wrote, “Beautifully slow and equally captivating with subtile hints of the horrors of war. Highly recommend,” While Sergio A wrote, ” Emotionally restrained, yet absolutely flawless.”

Whether you love it or hate it, you are likely not going to forget the impact of The Zone of Interest anytime soon.

