Heart of Stone: Gal Gadot Calls Tom Cruise a Unicorn and a Big Inspiration

Gal Gadot's latest film, Heart of Stone, debuts on Netflix on Friday, August 11th and the action thriller is already shooting to be more than just a one-off with director Tom Harper having previously said that he's hopeful the movie is the start of a new, female-led action franchise in the vein of Mission: Impossible. But living up to the level of stunts that Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise pulls off in that franchise might be a daunting task. Gadot says that while she's up to pushing her own limits, Cruise is a "unicorn".

"Tom Cruise is a unicorn in this genre," Gadot told ComicBook.com's Chris Killian prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike. "I don't think there's anybody like Tom. And he's a big inspiration. And I'll always try to push my limits."

Gadot Has Previously Spoken About Heart of Stone's Action and How It's For "Everybody"

Gadot previously told Empire Magazine about how she wanted to create a female-driven action movie for everyone, not just a story focused on male characters.

"I realized that there was an audience for a female action protagonist," Gadot said. "I grew up watching Bond, and Mission, and Bourne. I wanted to create a really strong, female-driven action movie that is for everybody, not a male story that's been done many times already."

She also spoke about one of the scenes from the film that had a particularly wild sequence that they worked on to ensure that it was really something that a real human could do — and how she always goes into things to really perform them with intention.

"The scene was even crazier, at a higher altitude," Gadot revealed. "and we got into the science of it and dialed it down so that a human could do it. That was something I wanted to really make sure we nailed. That could be done by people."

"What I can do as an actor, I'll always go for it and… fight with intention and really perform that," Gadot continued. "The crazy, crazy stuff, I can't, they won't let me!"

What is Heart of Stone About?

This is how Netflix describes Heart of Stone: Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) appears to be an inexperienced tech, on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker (Jamie Dornan). What her MI6 team doesn't know is that Stone actually works for the Charter — a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats. Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one. When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel's two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset.

Heart of Stone debuts on Netflix August 11th.