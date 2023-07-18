Heart of Stone: New Poster for Gal Gadot’s Netflix Action Movie Released (Exclusive)

Gal Gadot’s new action thriller, Heart of Stone, debuts on Netflix in just under a month and now, we’re getting our best look yet at the Wonder Woman star’s character in a brand-new poster. Shared exclusively with ComicBook.com, the new poster features Gadot’s Rachel Stone looking fierce and determined with the tag line “Defy the Odds”. Heart of Stone arrives on Netflix August 11th. You can check out the new poster for yourself below.

The new poster comes just one month after Netflix released the official trailer for Heart of Stone as part of the streamer’s TUDUM virtual event. In addition to Gadot, the film also stars Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt in what promises to be an intense spy adventure. The film is directed by Tom harper from a screenplay by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder and a story by Rucka. Harper has previously said that he’s hopeful the film is the start of a new, female-led action franchise.

“There were a couple of things that immediately jumped out at me, the first was that it was an original movie in a genre that is full of great franchises, but things that have been around for a long time — the Mission: Impossibles or the Bonds or the Bournes,” Harper said. “I love those films, but they’ve all been around for decades, so working on something that was an addition to that genre but an original piece of material felt really exciting and was a real opportunity. And I also just loved the fact that it had a female protagonist at the heart of it.”

What is Heart of Stone About?

This is how Netflix describes Heart of Stone: Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) appears to be an inexperienced tech, on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker (Jamie Dornan). What her MI6 team doesn’t know is that Stone actually works for the Charter — a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats. Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one. When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel’s two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset.

Gadot Says Heart of Stone is an Action Movie for “Everybody”

Speaking with Empire Magazine, Gadot previously spoke about how she wanted to create a female-driven action movie that is for everyone — not just a story that’s focused on male characters.

“I realized that there was an audience for a female action protagonist,” Gadot said. “I grew up watching Bond, and Mission, and Bourne. I wanted to create a really strong, female-driven action movie that is for everybody, not a male story that’s been done many times already.”

“The scene was even crazier, at a higher altitude,” Gadot revealed. “and we got into the science of it and dialed it down so that a human could do it. That was something I wanted to really make sure we nailed. That could be done by people.”

“What I can do as an actor, I’ll always go for it and… fight with intention and really perform that,” Gadot continued. “The crazy, crazy stuff, I can’t, they won’t let me!”

Heart of Stone debuts on Netflix August 11th.