Gal Gadot Reveals Filming Starts on New Netflix Thriller Heart of Stone

Gal Gadot’s latest blockbuster film is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Monday, the Wonder Woman and Red Notice star took to social media to reveal that Heart of Stone, the new action thriller that she is starring in, has officially begun production. She also shared a first look at her character, Rachel Stone, in modern-day attire, hinting at the time period of the mysterious film, which is described as an “international spy thriller.” Also joining the project’s cast are Belfast and Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar‘s Jamie Dornan, and Gully Boy and Gangubai Kathiawadi‘s Alia Bhatt.

Heart of Stone is being directed by Peaky Blinders and The Aeronauts‘ Tom Harper, with a script from Frozen II and Hidden Figures‘ Allison Schroeder and The Old Guard and Stumptown‘s Greg Rucka. The film is reportedly being regarded as a “high priority” for Netflix, after the streaming service acquired the rights to the project in Skydance’s auction in January of 2021. The film is produced by Skydance Media’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger alongside Gadot and Pilot Wave producing partner Jason Varsano, Bonnie Curtis, and Julie Lynn.

Heart of Stone is just one of several blockbuster projects that Gadot has lined up with Netflix, in addition to two sequels to the recent heist film Red Notice.

“I mean, talk about charisma,” director Rawson Marshall Thurber said in a previous interview. “So what does happen when you get Deadpool, Wonder Woman, and Black Adam in the immediate vicinity of one another? I feel very, very fortunate. It’s a little bit like directorial cheating, having all three of them together in the same frame. Chemistry is just not a function of writing or even directing – it’s a function of casting. You either have it or you don’t. And those guys have something special.”

