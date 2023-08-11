Heart of Stone: Gal Gadot Netflix Thriller Debuts With Disappointing Rotten Tomatoes Score

After the success of Red Notice back in 2021, Gal Gadot is returning to Netflix for another movie, this time taking over the lead role. The film is an action-thriller called Heart of Stone, in which Gadot plays an undercover spy trying to protect her organization and keep the peace. The film debuts on Netflix this weekend, but the first reviews from critics arrived online a day ahead of Heart of Stone's release. Netflix's new project seems pretty short on thrills as far as reviewers are concerned.

As of Thursday evening, hours before its debut, Heart of Stone holds a measly 25% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning that three-quarters of the critics who reviewed it turned in a negative critique. That score will change after the film arrives, as more critics will turn in reviews throughout the weekend, but it serves as a good barometer for what to expect when the dust settles.

A "Rotten" rating hasn't stopped Netflix subscribers before, and there's no reason to believe it will deter folks from at least checking out Heart of Stone this weekend. Given Gadot's star power, it wouldn't be too shocking to see Heart of Stone deliver a solid first couple of weeks on Netflix.

What Is Heart of Stone About?

Here's how Netflix's Tudum site describes Heart of Stone:

"Gadot plays secret agent Rachel Stone in the upcoming blockbuster directed by Tom Harper (Peaky Blinders, Wild Rose). But she's not your average operative – Stone is a member of an elusive and mysterious group of elite spies known as the Charter. In the trailer, they're described as 'the most highly trained agents – no political leanings, no national allegiances – working together to keep peace in a turbulent world.' To achieve their lofty aims, those agents rely on a one-of-a-kind asset called the Heart. "If you own the Heart, you own the world," Rachel Stone's MI6 counterpart Parker (Jamie Dornan) explains in the trailer. That sounds like a plan to Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), whose quest to find and control the Heart threatens global stability. Can Stone stop her before it's too late?"

In addition to Gadot, Heart of Stone also stars Alia Bhatt, Jamie Dornan, Jing Lusi, and Matthias Schweighöfer. The film is directed by Tom Harper from a screenplay by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

Are you looking forward to checking out Heart of Stone on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments!