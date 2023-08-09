Heart of Stone: Netflix Debuts Final Trailer for Gal Gadot Action-Thriller

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot's new Netflix action thriller, Heart of Stone, is just days away from debuting on the platform and now, the streamer has released a final trailer for the offering what it calls a "final look" at the "adrenaline-fueled espionage" flick. The film, which stars Gadot along with Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt and is directed by Tom Harper from a screenplay by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder and a story by Rucka, will debut on Friday, August 11th. You can check out the action-packed final trailer for yourself below.

In Heart of Stone, Rachel Stone (Gadot) appears to be an inexperienced tech, on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker (Dornan). What her MI6 team doesn't know is that Stone actually works for the Charter — a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats. Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one. When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Bhatt), Rachel's two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset.

Heart of Stone Could Kick Off a Female-Led Action Franchise

Harper has previously said that he's hopeful that Heart of Stone is just the beginning, and that the film is the start of a new, female-led action franchise.

"There were a couple of things that immediately jumped out at me, the first was that it was an original movie in a genre that is full of great franchises, but things that have been around for a long time — the Mission: Impossibles or the Bonds or the Bournes," Harper said. "I love those films, but they've all been around for decades, so working on something that was an addition to that genre but an original piece of material felt really exciting and was a real opportunity. And I also just loved the fact that it had a female protagonist at the heart of it."

Gal Gadot Has Called Mission: Impossible Star Tom Cruise a "Big Inspiration"

With Heart of Stone having the potential to start an action franchise not unlike Mission: Impossible, ComicBook.com's Chris Killian asked Gadot in an interview before the SAG-AFTRA strike how she felt about trying to live up to the level of stunts pulled off by Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise.

"Tom Cruise is like a unicorn in this genre," Gadot said. "I don't think there's anybody like Tom. And he's a big inspiration. And I'll always try to push my limits."

Heart of Stone debuts on Netflix August 11th.

Are you looking forward to Heart of Stone? Let us know in the comment section!