Daniel Dae Kim Speaks Out About ‘Hellboy’ Whitewashing Controversy

The Hellboy reboot might have endured a bit of controversy earlier this summer, but incoming actor Daniel Dae Kim sounds pretty thankful about the end result.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Kim confirmed that he is taking the Hellboy role of Major Ben Daimio. He also thanked those involved with the film, particularly Ed Skrein, who stepped down from playing the Asian-American role late last month due.

“I applaud the producers and, in particular, Ed Skrein for championing the notion that Asian characters should be played by Asian or Asian American actors.” Kim revealed. “He could not have addressed the issue more elegantly and I remain indebted to him for his strength of character.”

Skrein’s initial casting as Ben Daimio resulted in quite a bit of criticism online, with many upset that the role would be whitewashed for the big screen. After Skrein stepped down, the film’s producers vowed to cast an Asian actor in the part.

Kim was announced as Skrein’s potential replacement earlier this week, to the delight of many fans. And judging by Kim’s statement, he’s exited to be playing the role.

“I’m excited to confirm that I’ve officially joined the cast of Hellboy.” Kim added. “We start shooting today and I’ll be playing Ben Daimio, alongside our very talented cast, headed by David Harbour, and director, Neil Marshall. Thank you for all the supportive tweets and comments, especially in light of the recent events surrounding its original casting.”

Kim is no stranger to standing up for his beliefs, as he left his Hawaii Five-O role earlier this year after a salary dispute with CBS.

Kim is the latest actor to join the Hellboy reboot, which will see Stranger Things star David Harbour in the title role. Also appearing in the film are Ian Mcshane, Milla Jovovich, and Penelope Mitchell.