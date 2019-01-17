‘Hellboy’: Two New Posters Released

Hellboy is making his way to theaters later this year, and now we’ve got two gorgeous new posters to gawk at until it finally releases.

The new posters pout the spotlight purely on David Harbour’s Hellboy, and the first one gives us a look at what he looks like when those horns are fully grown (via Bloody Disgusting). That would be imposing enough, but that whole crown of fire and the big sword just ups the fierce factor, and the tagline of “Mess with the devil, you get the horns” just goes to show you shouldn’t mess with someone named Hellboy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second poster features Hellboy wielding the sword atop a mountain. The power emanating from it extends into the billowing cloud-filled sky, revealing his portrait. This is probably the slickest looking poster we’ve received so far, and you can check out both below.

There were two previous movies in the franchise, but this newest Hellboy is a complete reboot. The first Hellboy brought in over $59 million domestically and $99 million worldwide in 2004, while Hellboy II: The Golden Army brought in over $75 million domestically and over $160 million worldwide.

As for the new film, Harbour recently explained that this isn’t an origin story, though it does deal with him coming to terms with his role in the world.

“It’s not an origin story, but it’s his coming to terms with where he came from,” Harbour told EW. “He’s been Hellboy for a long time, but there’s a new turn of events at the start of the film, where people start to bring up the fact that he might bring about the end of the world, and it’s really the first time he’s heard anything like that. The question that comes up in the movie is where does he really belong?”

Hellboy and the BPRD will be facing off against Nimue the Blood Queen in the film, played by Milla Jovovich, and Harbour thinks fans will really enjoy their take on the character.

“We really three-dimensionalized her in the movie,” Harbour said. “She was brought up in a culture that treated her kind a certain way, and it wasn’t always deserving. That’s the point that becomes compelling to Hellboy and spins his head around.”

Hellboy stars David Harbour (Hellboy), Ian McShane (Professor Bruttenholm), Sasha Lane (Alice Monaghan), Daniel Dae Kim (Ben Daimio), Thomas Haden Church (Lobster Johnson), Penelope Mitchell (Ganeida), Sophie Okonedo (Lady Hatton), and Milla Jovovich (Nimue the Blood Queen).

Hellboy hits theaters on April 12th.