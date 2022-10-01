Henry Cavill Goes Full Beast for the MCU in X-Men Fan Art

Marvel Studios has been on a long term winning streak over the past few years, both critically and financially. The studio has been expanding the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the introduction of the Multiverse Saga and they are only just getting started. Since the Disney / FOX merger things have been moving slowly on the X-Men front. We've seen Patrick Stewart return as Professor Charles Xavier, and now we know that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in the upcoming third Deadpool movie. Fans have been wondering if previous actors will return as their favorite X-Men characters or if they'll get recast. Some fans have wanted Henry Cavill to join the MCU in a role that would fit the actor. One artist designed a new concept of how the actor could look like as Beast.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Spdrmnkyxxiii, created a new piece of fan art that shows Cavill as the X-Men's Beast. In the fan art, the actor gets the full look of the character with the iconic blue fur and glasses. Cavill would be a great fit in the role, but I think fans would prefer it if he returned as Superman. You can check out the fan art below!

During San Diego Comic-Con, the studio revealed that they will officially wrap up the new saga with two new Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige seems to think that the multiverse is fine in Jonathan Majors' hands. During the same interview, Feige revealed that the Kang the Conqueror actor is well suited for this role.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told us. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him." The Marvel Studios President added.

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively streaming on Disney+ now!

What would you think of Cavill it the role? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!