Henry Cavill Confirms He Still Wants to Play James Bond

Henry Cavill is no stranger to playing iconic roles and well-loved characters. Not only has the actor suited up as Superman, but he's also playing Sherlock Holmes in Netflix's Enola Holmes not to mention his other work in projects such as Mission: Impossible - Fallout and The Man From U.N.C.L.E. and even The Witcher. But there is one role that Cavill did not get early in his career but remains interested in to this day: James Bond.

In an interview with British GQ Cavill said that he would jump at the opportunity to play 007 if Bond producer Barbara Broccoli and co-producer Michael G. Wilson were interested.

"If Barbara and Mike were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity," Cavill said. "At this stage, it's all up in the air. We'll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting."

Cavill has expressed interest in playing Bond before. The actor has previously spoken about how he auditioned for the role back when Casino Royale was being developed but was called out by the director of that film for his weight.

"I probably could have prepared better," Cavill said in an interview last year. "I remember the director, Martin Campbell, saying, 'Looking a little chubby there, Henry,' I didn't know how to train or diet. And I'm glad Martin said something because I respond well to truth. It helps me get better."

Considering that it's been nearly 15 years since Casino Royale debuted, one can definitely argue that Cavill's gotten "better" and has since learned how to train and diet for roles. And it's not impossible that Cavill could still get his shot to play Bond. The upcoming No Time to Die is expected to be Daniel Craig's final outing as the iconic superspy, leaving the door open for a new actor to take over the role.

"This is it. That’s it, it’s over," Craig reassured of his exit in an interview earlier this year. "But I, for one, am incredibly happy I got the chance to come back and do another one, because… this movie, whatever people think of it — who knows what people are going to think of it — everybody, including these people here, just put everything into it. And we did our best. And it feels like that. I know it sounds simplistic, but we did."

Enola Holmes is now streaming on Netflix.

