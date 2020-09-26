Justice League Star Henry Cavill Declines to Comment on Superman Movie Rumors

✖

Justice League star Henry Cavill showed his skill at dodging questions about returning for a new Superman movie. Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. He returned in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and again in 2017's Justice League, but fans have long wanted to see Cavill return in a true Man of Steel sequel. Cavill is currently promoting his new Netflix movie Enola Holmes, where he plays Sherlock Holmes opposite Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock's younger sister. When asked about a possible Superman sequel, Cavill quickly returned the discussion to the subject at hand.

"Well, I think it's important that this should be about Enola Holmes," Cavill told a GQ reporter who broached the subject. This comment came after Cavill went on at length about Warhammer figures, building a gaming PC, and the Snyder Cut of Justice League. As to whether that response constitutes a "no comment," Cavill would only grin and say, "I said what I said."

The state of Cavill's attachment to the role of Superman has become nebulous. In 2018, reports surfaced that Cavill's would no longer play the character. Around the same time, there were reports that Warner Bros. shelved its cinematic Superman plans to focus on Superman's cousin, Supergirl, instead. In May 2020, new reports suggested Warner Bros. reversed course on that decision. Then, that same month, HBO Max announced Zack Snyder's Justice League during a stream that included an appearance by Cavill. Shortly after, there were reports that Cavill had signed a new deal that would see him returning as Superman in future DC Comics movies, though not necessarily leading a Man of Steel sequel.

Cavill has never stopped thinking about where to take Superman next. In 2019, he said, "Where we left off with Man of Steel, in particular, was the guy who had found his place, or was trying to find his place but had sort of found it by the end, that had committed something which he would consider a most horrific sin by killing the last member of his species," Cavill said. "That is a place where I would like to travel from with the character. Him exploring the positivity of who he is. Not necessarily the chocolate box version, but the leaning into that. That character who becomes an icon of hope and enjoying that experience rather than necessarily being made uncomfortable by it."

Man of Steel comes to HBO Max on October 1st.