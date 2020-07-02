Henry Cavill Calls Out Superman Rumors

✖

The last few weeks have proved to be monumental for DC Comics fans with the reveal of Zack Snyder's Justice League heading to HBO Max as well as the return of Henry Cavill as Superman in a series of smaller roles in various upcoming films. But it sounds like the Man of Steel portion of this news is not a done deal just yet, as Cavill himself recently opened up about the rumors of his return. During an interview with Variety's Big Ticket podcast, Cavill expressed frustration at the many rumors that have popped up regarding his return as Superman.

Cavill, who is set to resume filming on the second season of his popular Netflix series The Witcher in the coming weeks, spoke candidly about his desire to continue playing Superman.

"[The rumors] get wilder and wilder by the day. The amount of speculation, the stuff I read on the Internet, is extraordinary and sometimes frustrating. It’s when you see people stating stuff as fact," Cavill explained. "Like, 'No, that’s not the case. That hasn’t happened, and that conversation isn’t happening.' But the important thing is that people are excited about it, and I think it’s important to be excited about a character like Superman. Superman is a fantastic character. If people are chatting about it, and even if they’re making stuff up, it’s okay, because that means they want to see the character again. And in an ideal world, I would absolutely love to play the character again."

The actor was previously reported to be in negotiations to return as Superman for multiple cameo roles, in which some publications described as DC's version of Nick Fury for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

THR quickly cautioned those eager to believe the deal had been finalized in their own report: "The situation with Henry Cavill and Superman is … complicated. Sources tell Heat Vision that Cavill is not in any negotiations for any cameo. And t hat the character is currently not in any written script. Not in Black Adam, not The Batman, not even in The Flash, which would be the most obvious project to insert the Kryptonian, seeing as the film deals with both time travel and an alternate Earth, and could serve as an easy entry point."

At this point, it's not clear where and when Cavill's Superman could return, especially with many productions delayed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more information as this story develops.

