Henry Cavill’s Forgotten R-Rated Historical Action Adventure Is Finding Streaming Success After 15 Years

For many people Henry Cavill is still associated with his appearance as Superman in Zack Snyder’s DC movies to the point that much of what he has done outside the role has either gone unnoticed or been forgotten. The later can be said of his first major leading role in a violent Greek myth action fantasy movie in 2011, which saw him taking on the role of Theseus alongside Mickey Rourke, Luke Evans, Freida Pinto, and Stephen Dorff. Coming from part of the team behind Gerard Butler’s 300, it is not surprising that the film gained many comparisons and became a box office success even though its reviews were very mixed. For those who have not been able to guess from this description, the movie is Immortals, and 15 years after its theatrical debut it has found itself a new audience on streaming.

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Immortals combines the mythological stories of Theseus and the Minotaur with the Titanomachy to create its own story. The film takes place in a time when the power-hungry King Hyperion (Rourke) is waging a war across Greece in order to acquire the Epirus Bow, a legendary weapon that can release the Titans from their mountain prison and destroy the gods of Mount Olympus. Unable to directly stop Hyperion, Zeus (Evans) tutors mortal Theseus (Cavill) to rally his own army to take down Hyperion and his forces. While the story may have been told in several ways over the years, the question is does Cavill’s version bring anything new to the table or was it just another retread of the same old story? Most people couldn’t make up their minds.

Henry Cavill’s Immortals Looked Good but Was Let Down by Everything Else

Immortals is a movie that was not able to avoid comparisons to Zack Snyder’s 300 with everything from its brutal slow motion fight scenes to costumes and set designs. While this was something that famously bothered director Tarsem Singh – who pointed out in many interviews that his movie actually filmed on real sets and not with the green screen of Snyder’s movie – it did not stop the film making three times its $75 million budget back at the box office with a worldwide haul of over $226 million. However, when it came to its reviews both critics and audiences were completely split down the middle.

Rotten Tomatoes Measure Score Rating Count / Sample Size Tomatometer 50% 136–139 reviews Popcornmeter 49% 50,000+ user ratings

For many critics, the film looked good but had nothing else worth praising. This is something that Roger Ebert alluded to in his 2-star rating, in which he noted that Immortals was “without doubt the best-looking awful movie you will ever see.” Yet, for all its faults, the film has some big set piece moments that have set it up as a cult movie for those who have discovered it in the last decade and a half. While that does not detract from the flaws in its scripting and pacing as it offers enough for those looking for a timewaster movie on streaming to give it watch.

Cavill obviously went onto bigger things just a few years later when he donned the cape of Superman in Man of Steel. While he has not returned to play the lead in anything quite as epic or brutal as Immortals, he is about to step into several new potential franchises in the coming years with his appearances in the Highlander reboot, a Warhammer 40K TV series, and his Voltron movie. While you are waiting for all that, then you might as well join the many to have already checked out Immortals on Prime Video.

Have you seen Immortals? How does it fare against other sword and sandal movies for you? Let us know in the comments.