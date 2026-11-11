Henry Cavill Addresses Superman Return By Quoting a Classic ’90s Movie

Henry Cavill‘s future as Superman has always been something of a question mark, and as the dust settles from James Gunn and Peter Safran’s departure from DC Studios, anything seems possible now. After making a name for himself with 2013’s Man of Steel, Zack Snyder’s gritty take on the DC superhero that launched the first attempt at a connected DC cinematic universe, Cavill would return for Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and later a cameo in the Black Adam movie. Talk of a proper Superman sequel happened throughout these years, but a real return for Cavill in the cape never materialized despite plenty of announcements.

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Speaking in a new interview with Inverse, Cavill was asked if he would ever return to the role of Superman at some point in his career. It’s worth noting the question wasn’t posed as a , or even claiming the character again, but maybe as a Kingdom Come version of the character, an elder statesman. “There’s lots of fantastic storylines. There’s always a lot of opportunity,” Cavill said. “As the pigeon sang to Fievel in An American Tail, ‘never say never.’ And I buy into that. I’ve had such a wonderful time playing Superman in the past. I would never say never now.”

Henry Cavill Says “Never Say Never” to Superman Return

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Though Cavill’s tenure as Superman has seemingly come to an end, like any other actor who takes on a major role, it’s still going to be his calling card for the rest of his life. Cavill even noted that Superman-themed gifts given to his two-year-old daughter elicit the response “It’s Dada!” despite her having no idea he actually played the part.

The fallout of James Gunn’s sudden departure from DC Studios amid the Skydance takeover of Warner Bros. leaves a lot of questions in the air about the future of both Superman and even the larger DCU continuity. Gunn’s Man of Tomorrow movie, which sees the return of David Corenswet to the role, is still on track to be released in the summer of 2027, but it remains to be seen what will happen after that.

Will the DCU reboot once again? Will the new DC Studios boss Jeremy Latcham keep Corenswet in the role but simply pivot the planned storyline? Is there potential for the version that Henry Cavill played to return? Michael Keaton once took 31 years away from Batman, so stranger things have happened.

Funny enough, another movie comes to mind with the quote that Cavill dropped, and not one with animated cowboys: the 1983 James Bond movie, Never Say Never Again. In that film, Sean Connery returned to the role of 007 twelve years after his last movie in the role. If the math works out the same for Cavill, maybe he’ll be the man of steel on the big screen again in 2034, twelve years after his character told Dwayne Johnson’s anti-hero, “We need to talk.”

Do you think Henry Cavill will ever return to the role of Superman? Sound off in the comments below with your thoughts.