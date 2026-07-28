Henry Cavill’s Warhammer 40k Project Gets First Real Update as Fan-Favorite Writer Joins the Franchise

Warhammer 40k fans were ecstatic when it was revealed that longtime Warhammer fan Henry Cavill was set , but that was in 2024, and since then . That relative silence , but a new update has finally given fans the first meaningful details in a while, as a fan-favorite writer has joined the project.

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In Games Workshop’s latest financial report for investors, CEO Kevin Rountree revealed that not only is the project still currently in development, but that the project has taken a big step forward by bringing in United Artists (UA) and writer Mike Flanagan. The report also states that the initial outlines have been completed, so Flanagan should be moving to a script (H/T IGN). Having Flanagan in the mix is already a great move, and the fact that a script is now on deck suggests that we could start to get updates on a more regular basis moving forward.

Rountree said, “The project continues in line with our contractual agreement with Amazon. This same contract prohibits us from sharing certain specific details or commercial terms. What we can share is that Amazon has brought on board United Artists (UA) and Mike Flanagan. Vertigo and Henry Cavill remain involved as they have been for some time. Having completed initial outlines, Mike should soon be moving on to script. Meanwhile, UA have been decisive and brought their renowned pace and quality to the project”

Mike Flanagan Is A Perfect Fit For Warhammer 40k

The Warhammer 40k series already has its lead star and brand ambassador in Cavill, and now it has a writer in Flanagan who should have no problem bringing the best out of the franchise. Flanagan’s past hits include projects like Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House, and The Haunting of Bly Manor, and he’s got two more anticipated horror-leaning projects hitting this year in Prime Video’s Carrie and DC Studios’ Clayface.

Flanagan’s ability to hone in on the eccentric characters while also building out a mysterious and at times terrifying world suits Warhammer 40k brilliantly, as the world of Warhammer is incredibly dark and brutal. Warhammer is a franchise with very few clear good guys, as many of the world’s characters call the murky grey home.

Having someone like Flanagan to bring those characters and all of their traits to the forefront is a big win for the series, and while Cavill is certainly the show’s star, this will most likely feature a sizable ensemble cast. Flanagan has shown the ability to balance a large cast of contrasting personalities and still give those characters their time to shine, and that should come in handy when dealing with a world like Warhammer.

Warhammer has the potential to be a massive franchise for Prime Video, which has already hit it out of the park with IPs lately in Lord of the Rings, Fallout, and Invincible. Warhammer could be another feather in the cap, and it seems to be finally getting closer to becoming a reality.

The Warhammer 40k series currently has no release date.

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