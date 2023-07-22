Here Are the Barbies Margot Robbie Dressed as During the Press Tour
Barbie star Margot Robbie rocked a lot of doll-inspired looks doing press for the film.
Barbie is now in theaters with the Greta Gerwig directed film delighting audiences and critics alike and proving to be a big hit at the box office. The film also has plenty of great fashions and Easter eggs for fans of the iconic Mattel toy, but some of the best Barbie fashion moments may not be in the film itself. Instead, those moments may be on the red carpet. During the press lead up for Barbie, star Margot Robbie channeled the beloved doll and her stylish history by either outright dressing like the doll or showing up at premieres or events in outfits inspired by iconic moments from Barbie's style history.
We've rounded up some of the best looks that Robbie rocked while doing press for Barbie and matched them to their doll inspiration. You can read on to see how Robbie brought Barbie's style to real life — and how it compares to the doll itself.
Barbie is in theaters now.
2015's Pink and Fabulous Barbie
For an appearance in Los Angeles, Robbie added a fun twist to the polk dot style of the 2015 Pink and Fabulous Barbie — down to the yellow handbag!
The Original, 1959 Barbie
Robbie brought the original Barbie to life for an appearance in Sydney, Australia, turning the iconic striped swimsuit into a dress.
Happy Birthday
In Sydney, Australia, Robbie got into the party spirit with an homage to one of the Happy Birthday Barbie dolls with this fun, metallic look.
Day to Night
One of the most fun Barbies of all time, 1985's Day to Night Barbie got the red carpet (or pink carpet as it were) treatment for the Seoul premiere where Robbie channeled the doll perfectly with a transformational outfit by Versace.
Sparkling Pink
Robbie sparkled in Seoul, paying homage to 1964's Sparkling Pink Barbie with a fun, three-piece suit that offered a slightly updated take on a classic.
Earring Magic
At the Mexico City premiere, Robbie got detailed with accessories, channeling 1992's Earring Magic Barbie.
Totally Hair
Robbie attended a photo call for Barbie in Mexico City as one of the most popular Barbies of all time: 1992's Totally Hair Barbie.
Solo in the Spotlight
For the Los Angeles world premiere, Robbie dressed as 1960's Solo in the Spotlight Barbie, down to the little red rose and pink handkerchief.
Bubble Cut Barbie
A bit of a deep cut Easter egg for Barbie fans, Robbie's second look from the London premiere is an homage to the 1962 "Bubble Cut" Barbie. The dress's red color matches that of the doll's swimsuit and, if you look carefully at the image on the bottom right of the box, the neckline of the dress matches that illustration. And, of course, Robbie has a perfect Barbie pose.
Enchanted Evening
The first of two looks Robbie wore for the London premiere channeled an elegant and iconic Barbie, 1960's Enchanted Evening Barbie, complete with white stole and three-strand pearl necklace.