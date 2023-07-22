Here Are the Barbies Margot Robbie Dressed as During the Press Tour

Barbie is now in theaters with the Greta Gerwig directed film delighting audiences and critics alike and proving to be a big hit at the box office. The film also has plenty of great fashions and Easter eggs for fans of the iconic Mattel toy, but some of the best Barbie fashion moments may not be in the film itself. Instead, those moments may be on the red carpet. During the press lead up for Barbie, star Margot Robbie channeled the beloved doll and her stylish history by either outright dressing like the doll or showing up at premieres or events in outfits inspired by iconic moments from Barbie's style history.

We've rounded up some of the best looks that Robbie rocked while doing press for Barbie and matched them to their doll inspiration. You can read on to see how Robbie brought Barbie's style to real life — and how it compares to the doll itself.

About Barbie

