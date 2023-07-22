Barbie Fans Already Crafting Sequel Wishlists
Barbie fans already have some stars in mind for the sequel
Barbie is absolutely crushing it at the box office and this has people already asking for Barbie 2. The Warner Bros. movie has already made back its budget at $150 million dollars in just two days. On social media, it's all-out Barbenheimer mania. That's right, the Greta Gerwig movie is also having a positive effect on the Christopher Nolan project. It's interesting to see this kind of theater performance in the same year when people have been so worried about theaters. (For those who have been paying attention there have been major wins across the last couple of months.)
With those kinds of numbers, Barbie 2 seems absolutely likely. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are, of course, highlights for this picture. Some fans are shooting for the moon with the next entry though. Fan-favorite actors like Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh are coming up. As more people make their way to the multiplex over the weekend, those calls are only going to intensify. Barbie is probably going to get a lot of credit for keeping theaters afloat like Top Gun: Maverick did last year. Check out some of the best asks for Barbie 2 down below!
Can’t wait for 2 Barbie 2 Furious pic.twitter.com/f77nGQPeN4— Kim Bhasin (@KimBhasin) July 21, 2023
Will there be a Barbie 2? Let us know what you think in the comments down below!
Gonna be a lot of Barbie going forward
prevnext
we’re not getting those Narnia movies we’re getting Barbie 2 and Barbie 3— nick (@nick___adams) July 22, 2023
It's already begun
prevnext
when your about to see the #BarbieMovie & #Barbie 2 is AlREADY trending all over twitter😂pic.twitter.com/LjXGOf14yk— 💎Sim777💎 (@srsl777) July 22, 2023
Forgotten Barbie lore
prevnext
in barbie 2 they bring out the so in style characters pic.twitter.com/Vc6WWyC9if— YAY SPACE (@_lizzylouu) July 14, 2023
Specific request
prevnext
Cast her in Barbie 2 pic.twitter.com/RB15rMuYtc— Jamie 🧝🌊🍃 (@justbalmy) July 22, 2023
Another Mermaid?
prevnext
alll I know is halle better get the call for a role in Barbie 2— coreyn 💗 is excited to see barbie (@coreynmarie) July 13, 2023
I'm listening...
prevnext
need them to star in barbie 2 pic.twitter.com/d1gWQawPIm— penny lane watched barbie x2 (@shakeitsoff) July 22, 2023
A whole wishlist
prevnext
If Barbie 2 Happens i want Them In It. pic.twitter.com/wrluIONnmB— Mark🇮🇪 (@KryzeSkywalker) July 14, 2023
Game of Throne hive assemble
prevnext
He needs to play a ken in Barbie 2 pic.twitter.com/SanophgoGk— Ikaris (@houseofikaris) July 20, 2023
Twilight fans?
prevnext
Barbie 2 i want Rob and Kristen to come back as the Twilight Barbies— kev ⎕ (@tiredstardust) July 22, 2023
BTS?
prevnext
don’t be surprised when bts make an appearance in barbie 2 https://t.co/lotyX4Tji8— natalie ★ (@rainjhope) July 22, 2023
Get Spidey in there!
prev
Dear Greta Gerwig,
Please put Andrew Garfield in Barbie 2 because the amount of Kenergy that man has is astronomical
Sincerely,
Me aka a huge Andrew Garfield fan— Katie✡︎ MAJOR Barbie Movie Brain Rot 💖 (@JewishSpeed) July 22, 2023