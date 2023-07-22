Barbie Fans Already Crafting Sequel Wishlists

Barbie is absolutely crushing it at the box office and this has people already asking for Barbie 2. The Warner Bros. movie has already made back its budget at $150 million dollars in just two days. On social media, it's all-out Barbenheimer mania. That's right, the Greta Gerwig movie is also having a positive effect on the Christopher Nolan project. It's interesting to see this kind of theater performance in the same year when people have been so worried about theaters. (For those who have been paying attention there have been major wins across the last couple of months.)

With those kinds of numbers, Barbie 2 seems absolutely likely. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are, of course, highlights for this picture. Some fans are shooting for the moon with the next entry though. Fan-favorite actors like Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh are coming up. As more people make their way to the multiplex over the weekend, those calls are only going to intensify. Barbie is probably going to get a lot of credit for keeping theaters afloat like Top Gun: Maverick did last year. Check out some of the best asks for Barbie 2 down below!

Can’t wait for 2 Barbie 2 Furious pic.twitter.com/f77nGQPeN4 — Kim Bhasin (@KimBhasin) July 21, 2023

Will there be a Barbie 2? Let us know what you think in the comments down below!