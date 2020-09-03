Here's What Hulkbuster Could Have Looked Like in Avengers: Age of Ultron

✖

Avenger: Age of Ultron hit theaters back in 2015, and we've seen a lot of cool concept art from the film since then. We've gotten a glimpse at a much skinner Ultron and an intense look at the final battle. Recently, concept designer Phil Saunders took to Instagram to share an alternate look at Hulkbuster. This look at the giant Iron Man armor is definitely similar to the final product, but you'll notice some differences.

"Been a while, [I] know! Too focused on work lately to keep up my posting duties. This was a silly concept for Hulkbuster in Avengers: Age of Ultron, just trying to push proportions past the breaking point," Saunders wrote. You can check out the image in the post below:



To check out more of Saunders' work from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you can follow him on Instagram here.

Avengers: Age of Ultron wasn't the most well-received in the MCU, earning a 75% critics score and an 83% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. While that's certainly not a terrible rating, many people do consider it a lesser MCU movie. That being said, there are many of us who love Avengers: Age of Ultron. In fact, many people took to Twitter back in May to celebrate the film's fifth anniversary.

