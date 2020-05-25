Avengers: Age of Ultron Concept Art Shows Off Intense Final Battle

✖

Avengers: Age of Ultron had an epic final battle sequence which pitted its heroes against Ultron's army of robots on Sokovia. Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk, Scarlet Witch, Black Widow, Quicksilver, Hawkeye, and Vision teamed up to fight their artificially intelligent enemy. In fact, the movie as a whole is often over looked by Marvel fans as it served as a major lead in for Captain America: Civil War, a title which followed a year later. Looking back, Avengers: Age of Ultron had some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best sequences and told a solid story. A new piece of concept art helps us go back to the epic final battle which the movie offered.

"Final battle concept design for planning out the temple of ruins battle scene in [Avengers: Age of Ultron]," concept artist Charlie Wen wrote in a post on Twitter.

The design sees many of Earth's Mightiest Heroes surroundd by the army of robots in a sequence which would be brought to life by director Joss Whedon for the 2015 movie. Check it out in the tweet below.

In ComicBook.com's review of Avengers: Age of Ultron, Andrew Steinbeiser said the movie "assembles into expectations." Looking back at the movie, has it gotten better with time? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

