This Acclaimed Horror Film is the Highest Rated Movie of 2025 (According to Letterboxd)

With six months of 2025 in the can, Letterboxd has unveiled the latest edition of its annual tradition known as The Midyear Report. This list compiles the movies released in 2025’s initial six months that have scored the highest grades from Letterboxd users. To boot, Letterboxd’s release dates for movies center on whenever they debut in their respective home countries or at big film festivals, rather than just whenever they debut in the United States. Thus, these Midyear Reports typically feature an eclectic group of features from around the globe, many of which American moviegoers may have never heard of.

However, the champion of Letterboxd’s latest Midyear Report is a motion picture that folks all over the planet are all too aware of. The highest-rated 2025 movie from Letterboxd users, by a massive margin, is the horror movie phenomenon Sinners, just one of many incredible achievements that this Ryan Coogler directorial effort has achieved.

How Much Did Letterboxd Users Love Sinners?

After making just under $280 million in the United States alone, Sinners has also procured an impressive 4.2 rating average from Letterboxd users. Watched by just over 1.84 million Letterboxd users (as of this writing), euphoric reviews for this ingenious take on a vampire movie are everywhere on the site. Among the 25 highest-rated films on this Midyear Report, Sinners narrowly evaded the 4.1 average of Latin Blood – The Ballad of Ney Matogrosso to secure the top spot. Sinners is also one of only two American films in the top five highest-rated features on this Midyear Report, Eva Victor’s Sorry, Baby, coming in at fifth place, is the only other English-language title in the top five.

Sinners is scoring such a high placement above all other features on Letterboxd’s 2025 Midyear Report is especially impressive given how grounded so many of the year’s ten highest-rated films are. Manas, Sorry, Baby, Tourist Family, and Late Shift (among others) are all very intimate, realistic portraits of everyday life with no dreamlike musical numbers or blood-craving vampires. Even with so many non-genre works getting high marks, Sinners topped all other January-June 2025 movies in the eyes of Letterboxd users.

Per Letterboxd’s breakdown of these results, Letterboxd users heaped these accomplishments on Sinners thanks to qualities like its glorious 70mm IMAX presentations, its shockingly powerful emotional moments, as well as for delivering some of the most stirring musical numbers ever put on film. Reading snippets of user reviews for Sinners, it becomes clear how much this feature has profoundly affected people from all walks of life. No wonder something so powerful ruled over the first six months of 2025 cinema in the eyes of Letterboxd users.

What Other Movies Dominated Past Letterboxd’s Midyear Reports?

Sinners scoring the top spot on a Letterboxd Midyear Report also puts this feature in some great company in terms of 2020s cinema. For instance, midway through 2024, another Warner Bros. springtime tentpole, Dune: Part Two, was the highest-rated movie of the year per Letterboxd users. In 2023, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was the champion of the Midyear Report while Past Lives was the year’s highest-rated live-action movie up to that point. Finally, in 2022, Everything Everywhere All at Once blew away the competition to become the most beloved feature of the year’s first six months.

Looking at these recent trends produces the only caveat for Sinners topping this Letterboxd list. The Letterboxd Midyear Report has, in recent years, been topped by English-language American movies that got released into 2,000+ (or even 4,000+ in certain cases) theaters domestically. With that kind of reach, you have a greater chance of getting onto the radars of people or Letterboxd users. Being a massive Warner Bros. horror blockbuster certainly gave Sinners more exposure than other acclaimed 2025 films like Eephus or On Becoming a Guinea Fowl.

Otherwise, this recent track record solidifies the kind of rarified company Sinners has entered into. This Letterboxd achievement might even portend some exciting things for the movie’s future. The highest-rated live-action movie on each of the last three Letterboxd Midyear Reports all went on to score Best Picture Oscar nominations (or a win in Everything Everywhere All at Once’s case). Only time will tell if Sinners follows in their footsteps. For now, being the favorite movie of 2025 so far in the eyes of Letterboxd reaffirms what a special movie Sinners has become.

Sinners begins streaming on HBO Max on July 4th.