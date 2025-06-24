Marvel’s Black Panther 3 Gets a Promising Update From Ryan Coogler

Ryan Coogler has an encouraging update about Marvel’s Black Panther 3. While at a red carpet event for Ironheart (the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV show Coogler executive produced), the filmmaker was asked about how things are coming along on Black Panther 3, which has been officially announced but does not have a release date as of this writing. While Coogler didn’t have too many details to share, he ensured fans that progress is being made on the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Working, yeah, working,” Coogler said with a smile to Deadline in response to a question about Black Panther 3.

After directing the first two Black Panther films, Coogler put the third installment on the backburner for a bit so he could focus on Sinners, his critically acclaimed original movie that became a major box office hit earlier this year. Now that Sinners has been released and is gearing up for its streaming debut on HBO Max, Coogler can turn his attention to Black Panther 3. Producer Nate Moore had hinted that work on Black Panther 3 would not begin in earnest until after Sinners debuted.

Official details for Black Panther 3 are largely being kept under wraps, though Coogler has teased perhaps the film’s biggest piece of casting news. Earlier this month, he confirmed that it’s true he has a role in mind for Denzel Washington and he hopes he’ll be able to collaborate with the Oscar winner in the MCU. Angela Bassett would be interested in reprising the late Queen Ramonda for a sequence set in the Ancestral Plane.

Because so much of Coogler’s time recently was dedicated to Sinners, he’s probably still in the earliest stages of Black Panther 3. While fans are excited for the director to make another trip to Wakanda, Coogler’s in a position where he can be patient. In all likelihood, Black Panther 3 won’t come out until after 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars, so there’s plenty of time to iron out the movie’s story. In the meantime, multiple characters from the Black Panther series, including Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), and Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) will be seen in Avengers: Doomsday, continuing arcs and narrative threads established in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Marvel Studios has four films planned for release in 2028, so Black Panther 3 could possibly slot into one of those, becoming one of the first features of the post-Multiverse Saga era. It’ll be interesting to see if this will be Coogler’s final Marvel movie. The studio has reportedly targeted Coogler for other projects (like the upcoming X-Men reboot), so it seems like they’d like to keep him in house. However, Coogler has said Sinners was such an appealing prospect for him because he’s already spent so much time working in franchises. He probably has other original stories he’d enjoy telling, and Sinners gave him the clout to pursue any project he wants. Coogler could look to turn the page once Black Panther 3 is complete.