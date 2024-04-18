Glen Powell Is a Fake Contract Killer for Hire in New Hit Man Trailer

The killer is fake, but the romance is real. Netflix released a new trailer for Hit Man, the upcoming noir comedy from director and co-writer Richard Linklater (Dazed and Confused, School of Rock) that's (loosely) based on a true story. Streaming June 7, Hit Man stars Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick, Anyone But You) as Gary Johnson, a mild-mannered college professor who moonlights as a fake contract killer for the police — a slick-haired hitman named Ron. But when prospective client Madison (Morbius and Andor's Adria Arjona) tries to hire Ron to whack her abusive husband, she becomes romantically entangled with the faux assassin... and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities.

Powell co-wrote the movie reuniting him with his Everbody Wants Some!! director Linklater, basing their screenplay on the 2001 Texas Monthly article by Skip Hollandsworth (co-writer of Linklater's article-based Bernie). Watch the Hit Man trailer below.

Alongside Powell and Arjona, the cast includes Austin Amelio (The Walking Dead, Everybody Wants Some!!), Retta (Parks and Recreation, Good Girls), Sanjay Rao (The Flight Attendant), Molly Bernard (Chicago Med, Younger), and Evan Holtzman (Hidden Figures, Civil War).

"Ultimately, it's a relationship movie," Linklater told Netflix, adding it's a romantic comedy as much as it is a crime thriller. "I think that's an attribute of the movie — it's about a lot of things. It's about identity and self and passion. But on a plot level, it's just a guy who gets in a little too deep. His passions lead him in a direction where he's deceiving someone he's in love with, and being someone else. They have to deal with those repercussions."

Hit Man hits Netflix on June 7 following a limited theatrical release in May.