Richard Linklater's Hit Man Teaser Trailer Released by Netflix

Ambitious filmmaker Richard Linklater (Boyhood, Before Midnight, Dazed and Confused) is back with Hit Man, the new film based on the true story of a hit man (Top Gun 2's Glen Powell) who enters into a romantic entanglement with a potential client (Morbius' Adria Arjona), only to find out that the romance could be more dangerous than any job he's ever taken on.

In addition to starring in Hit Man, Glen Powell co-wrote Hit Man with Linklater, based on the article in the Texas Monthly by writer Skip Hollandsworth (Bernie). The movie also co-stars Retta (Parks and Rec), Austin Amelio (The Walking Dead), Molly Bernard (The Blacklist), and others.

Linklater has tinkered with all kinds of forms of filmmaking – including some of the most dedicated focus t the craft we've seen. Linklater partnered with actors Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy on the relationship trilogy Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, and Before Midnight – which tracked the onscreen couple's lives and bond over nearly two decades of time. Boyhood was even more ambitious, tracking the real-life maturation of a young boy named Mason (Ellar Coltrane) over twelve years of his life, from boyhood to manhood. Outside of his live-action films, Linklater has attempted to break new ground in terms of cinematic format, with films like A Scanner Darkly, which melded live-action actors (Keanu Reeves, Robert Downey Jr., Winona Ryder) and animation for a wild Philip K. Dick sci-fi story, or the more recent Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood, which looked at the historic Apollo moon landing with a mix of live-action and animation.

Glen Powell's rise in Hollywood has been nothing short of meteoric. Powell came bursting out of the post-COVID slump in Hollywood with three big films in 2022 (Apollo 10 1/2, Top Gun: Maverick, Devotion) and a major TV series (Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous). Powell has followed up that breakout fame by starring opposite actress Sydney Sweeney in the romantic comedy Anyone But You, which became a phenomenon on TikTok, before earning over $100 million on a $25 million budget.

What Is Hit Man About?