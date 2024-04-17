Netflix's Hit Man Starring Glen Powell Gets First Poster

Richard Linklater is teaming back up with Netflix after directing the animated feature, Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood for the streamer back in 2022. The director is returning to the world of live-action with Hit Man, a new film based on the true story of a hitman (played by Top Gun Maverick's Glen Powell), who enters into a romantic entanglement with a potential client, (played by Andor's Adria Arjona), only to find out that the romance could be more dangerous than any job he's ever taken on. A new poster for the film was released by Netflix today, and a trailer is expected to drop tomorrow.

"Hit Man trailer TOMORROW. Hit Man poster NOW," Netflix shared on Twitter. The poster showcases Powell is many different disguises. You can check it out below:

Glenn Powell Co-Wrote Hit Man:

In addition to starring in Hit Man, Powell co-wrote the film with Linklater. The script is based on the article in the Texas Monthly by writer Skip Hollandsworth (Bernie). The movie also co-stars Retta (Parks and Rec), Austin Amelio (The Walking Dead), Molly Bernard (The Blacklist), and more.

Powell's previous writing credits include the short film, J.A.W., from 2011. The upcoming TV show, Chad Powers, is currently in production and will see Powell starring in the project in addition to co-writing. It was also previously reported that Powell would be co-writing a Captain Planet movie.

Hit Man is scheduled to premiere in select theaters in May before arriving on Netflix on June 7th.

What Is Glenn Powell's Next Film?

Hit Man isn't the only project Powell has coming out this summer. The actor is starring in Twisters, the long-awaited sequel to the 1996 classic. You can read the description below:

"Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Golden Globe nominee Anthony Ramos, In the Heights) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better. As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler, and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives."

Twisters is set to land in theaters on July 19th.