The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Featurette Explores the Film's Impressive Stunts (Exclusive)

Part of what makes both The Hitman's Bodyguard and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard films so successful is their impressive stunts, with the release of the sequel on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand tomorrow coming with the above featurette which explores how the film's exciting stunts came to life. Another key component of the series is also its comedy and the chemistry between the complex characters, with the above featurette also giving fans a glimpse at the dynamic between stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, and Morgan Freeman. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is out now on Digital HD and hits 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on August 17th.

In the new film, "The world’s most lethal odd couple – bodyguard Michael Bryce (Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Jackson) – are back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius’s even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek). As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and total chaos. Joining in the fun and deadly mayhem are Antonio Banderas as a vengeful and powerful madman and Morgan Freeman as… well, you’ll have to see."

As the title implies, one big difference with the sequel as compared to the original is Hayek being featured much more prominently. Earlier this year, Hayek detailed what her biggest goals were for the character in this follow-up adventure.

"I wanted to show the part that it's very maternal. I wanted to show the part where she really cares about her marriage, but at the same time, there's some issues that happen with time in a marriage and how she fights it and how she tries to keep him on top of things," Hayek detailed to ComicBook.com. "Don't take her for granted, do not drop the romance. She's very demanding. I also wanted to show the fact that, not because a woman goes into middle age, that means you stop being a badass. Not everything about a woman is, that their whole identity, about motherhood, we still have a lot to give, and a lot of dynamism inside of us. To have an action character that's a middle-aged person, for men, it's been okay for a long time, but, really, this is the first time it happens for a woman."

