‘Hobbs and Shaw’s The Rock Shows Off Amazing Fan Tattoo

There are few things quite as striking as a well done portrait tattoo, and if you have one of a celebrity, nothing is more gratifying than when they share a photo of your tribute ink. The latest actor to do so is Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock.

"Amazing tattoo with some dope color vibrancy. My bull skull on my arm is called The Disrupter, and huge thanks to this massive fan for leaning into that philosophy. I'm 99% sure this arm belongs to my Hobbs & Shaw co-star @jasonstatham. And I'm 100% sure my son @kevinhart4real has this tattoo on his inner thigh. Great work ink artist @vincevillalvazo," he wrote.

The credited artist, Vince Villalvazo, works out of Mystic Owl Tattoo in Marietta, Georgia. According to the shop's website, Villalvazo began tattooing back in 2005. He "enjoys various styles of tattooing, especially those with an illustrative approach containing realistic elements." In addition to tattooing, the artist also paints, draws, and does woodworking.

To see more of Villalvazo's art, you can check out his portfolio here or follow him on Instagram here.

According to the artist, the tattoo belongs to Bram Farmer, but The Rock superfan's Instagram account is private, so it's unclear if they've seen Johnson's appreciation post.

The best part of Johnson's share is the dig at his Hobbs and Shaw and Jumanji co-stars. We love thinking about Jason Statham and Kevin Hart running around with The Rock's face permanently tattooed on their bodies.

In addition to filming Hobbs and Shaw, the upcoming Fast and Furious spin-off, Johnson has many more projects in the works. He's currently signed on to multiple sequels, including Suicide Squad, San Andreas, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Johnson can also be seen in Disney's Jungle Cruise in 2020 alongside Emily Blunt. He'll also be teaming up with another Fast and Furious alum, Gal Gadot, for Rawson Marshall Thurber's Red Notice, and he's set to star in the upcoming Big Trouble in Little China sequel.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw opens opens in theaters everywhere on July 26, 2019.