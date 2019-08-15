Hobbs & Shaw Director Shares Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Car Stunt

David Leitch has directed Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde, and his most recent film is Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, which is now playing in theaters. Fans have been given tons of fun, behind-the-scenes content from the film’s star, Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock, but now it’s Leitch’s turn to share some exclusive looks. The director recently took to Instagram to post a shot of his director monitor during a car stunt.

“From my director monitor on @hobbsandshaw ! Go see the incredible stunt team’s work. #incameraaction @airaware1 @pal_air_mo @gregrementer #oscar4stuntsnow,” Leitch wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

According to Leitch’s IMDb page, he’s currently in production for Undying Love, an action/romance based on the graphic novel by Tomm Coker and Daniel Freedman. He’s also working on The Division, a sci-fi/drama/thriller that’s set to star Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain.

In addition to Dwayne Johnson, Hobbs & Shaw stars Jason Statham, Vanessa Kirby, Idris Elba, Eiza González, and Eddie Marsan.



Following Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, this new movie will be focusing on an alliance between the two characters, who have had a rocky history during their time in the franchise. Hobbs first appeared in Fast Five as a Diplomatic Security Service agent who is tasked with hunting down Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster) and Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker). The character eventually learns that our main protagonists are the good guys and teams up with the crew for the remainder of the franchise.

Shaw entered the films as a villain, initially killing a prominent member of Toretto’s crew in the mid-credits scene for Fast & Furious 6. However, after spending the seventh film as the main antagonist, Shaw returned to number eight as a good guy.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is now playing in theaters everywhere.