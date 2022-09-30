Hocus Pocus 2 Star Addresses Change From Original Film

Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy revealed why her infamous tic from the first movie is a bit different. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress explained why Mary Sanderson's crooked jaw is looking a little strange in the new movie. In Hocus Pocus 2, that quirk is on the opposite side of her mouth. When asked about it Najimy said that the muscles in her mouth didn't allow her to do it the same way this time around. That makes a lot of sense, it's been 30 years since the first movie. But, some fans might have been wondering about this detail. (Hocus Pocus 2 is a big nostalgia watch heading into Halloween for this very reason.) The actress also explained how they lampshade this detail in the movie. Check out what she had to say about that jaw gag down below!

"It's on the other side mainly because it's so hard for me to do it on the side I did it on 30 years ago. I'm sure the fans are going to go into deep detail about why it's on the other side," Najimy revealed. "It's just something I came up with the first week. This is a big comedy, so you don't have to be subtle or have a 40-page Shakespearean backstory."

She added, "We can justify it because there's a scene at the beginning where Winnie slaps me, and my mouth goes to the other side, and then she slaps me again and it goes to the other side, and sticks."

Will There Be Hocus Pocus 3?

In another interview with EW, Middler expressed some interest in doing another Hocus Pocus. She's absolutely envious of other stars who get to make 3 or more movies as their favorite characters.

"I'm envious of other actors who have franchises, and I was hoping for a sequel to First Wives Club, but we never got that. After 30 years with no sequel to Hocus Pocus, I've always been envious of people who get to do their favorite character more than once. The fact that we got to do this finally, after 30 years of promoting the idea, I'm glad we got to do it. I'd love to have a franchise -- especially a character I love playing," Midler said. "If there was a third one, of course I'd sign on, but I don't know how. I can't imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and our relationship. It's good for women. We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem!"

