Hocus Pocus 2 Reveals Character Posters and Twitter Emojis

The wicked Sanderson sisters take flight for the first time in nearly 30 years later this month, with Disney+ celebrating each of the characters not only with new posters, but also with unique Twitter emojis. This isn't our first look at the characters, as we've already seen them in various photos and teasers, but given how long it has been since fans have been asking for a sequel, seeing these posters and seeing them be celebrated on Twitter reminds us how close we are to their official return. Check out the new characters posters and emojis below before the film debuts on Disney+ on September 30th.

The series of tweets featured Kathy Najimy as Wendy Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson. Fans who use the hashtags #WendySanderson, #WinifredSanderson, and #SarahSanderson will get to see emojis featuring their respective likenesses, while the #HocusPocus2 hashtags prompts an emoji of the black flame candle.

Kathy Najimy returns as #MarySanderson

#HocusPocus2, an Original movie event, streaming September 30 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/TcZeGMWby3 — Hocus Pocus 2 (@HocusPocusMovie) September 22, 2022

Bette Midler is back as #WinifredSanderson

#HocusPocus2, an Original movie event, streaming September 30 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/5SIW6hDnzN — Hocus Pocus 2 (@HocusPocusMovie) September 22, 2022

Sarah Jessica Parker runs amok again as #SarahSanderson

#HocusPocus2, an Original movie event, streaming September 30 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/BM4mlaykNy — Hocus Pocus 2 (@HocusPocusMovie) September 22, 2022

The new film is described, "It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters who were executed for practicing witchcraft, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to figure out how to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow's Eve."

Stars of the original film Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy have all returned for the adventure, along with original star Doug Jones, who plays Billy Butcherson. This time around, the Sanderson sisters are targeting Becca (Gossip Girl's Whitney Peak), Cassie (Dirt's Lilia Buckingham), and Izzy (American Horror Stories' Belissa Escobedo). Other franchise newcomers include Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Wadingham, Juju Brener, Froy Guiterrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen.

While fans are both excited for the return of the Sanderson sisters and the new stars who are joining the franchise, some are disappointed that original stars Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw, and Thora Birch aren't returning for the outing. Director Anne Fletcher previously explained the difficulties of trying to tell a new story for a new generation while also honoring what came before it.

"We wanted to weave in all of the people that the fans loved, and when you sat back with all the ingredients and story, you're like, how do we make this work?" Fletcher explained to Entertainment Weekly. "It was very difficult to try to have them be a part of it, because we did talk about it -- painstakingly. You're trying to stay on track with story, even if they came in as a cameo."

Fletcher added, "People would say, 'They could be in the background!' and I'm like, really? You're going to put the leads of the first movie in the background and be satisfied? You're not going to be satisfied, you're going to be angry."

Hocus Pocus 2 premieres on Disney+ on September 30th.

Are you looking forward to the sequel? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!