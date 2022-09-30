Hocus Pocus Star Was "Dismayed" They Couldn't Return for Sequel

The upcoming sequel Hocus Pocus 2 will see the return of the Sanderson sisters as played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, but the original heroes from the 1993 film won't be reprising their roles, with actor Thora Birch recently expressing how she was "dismayed" to not get the chance to be part of the production. While the creatives involved in bringing the film to life expressed that they wanted to avoid relying too heavily on elements from the debut movie, Birch noted that she would have even merely been on the set to show her support for the endeavor, but scheduling conflicts prevented even that from happening. Hocus Pocus 2 hits Disney+ on September 30th.

"I was just a little dismayed I wasn't able to make it," Birch shared with Entertainment Tonight. "I was working on something else when they were filming ... Otherwise I was definitely going to be there on set with the girls."

She added, "I can't wait to see what they do with it. I know they're taking a completely different, fresh approach, so I'm excited."

In the original film, Birch played Dani, the younger sister of Max (Omri Katz) who inadvertently lights the Black Flame Candle, which brings the witches back to life. Along with Allison (Vinessa Shaw), the siblings look to thwart the Sanderson sisters once and for all.

Despite this sequel omitting Dani, Max, and Allison, their adventures were explored in a sequel novel, offering audiences an update on their future decades after audiences first met them.

In other disappointing news, Birch was originally attached to the Addams Family spinoff Wednesday for Netflix, but she ultimately ended up having to leave the project before production had been concluded. Full details about that role and how the production handled her absence have yet to be revealed, though Christina Ricci joined the project shortly after Birch's departure, leading some fans to wonder if Ricci took over the role.

On the topic, Birch recalled, "That became such a fluid, moving situation artistically, creatively from episode to episode. I had filmed a certain amount and there were some questions about how much more to go with that character and there were just some changes and adjustments made."

She continued, "It didn't work out that I would be able to go back, so they are finding their own solutions."

