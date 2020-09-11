Hocus Pocus Stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy Reportedly in Talks to Return for Disney+ Sequel

✖

After months of reports and rumors about what audiences could expect from a Hocus Pocus sequel, a new report from The DisInsider claims there have been preliminary talks for the Sanderson sisters themselves, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, to reprise their roles in the new film. Recent years have seen the trio regularly expressing their interest in the possibility at playing the characters again, though without ever confirming that such a plan was in place, this report marks the first seemingly concrete update that they have even been approached in any official capacity. The Hocus Pocus sequel is reportedly heading to Disney+ from director Alan Shankman.

The outlet notes that they "can’t confirm whether or not any of them have signed on as of today; however I had have heard from one source talks have taken place via Zoom."

The original film debuted in the summer of 1993, shortly after the release of Jurassic Park, and was largely a disappointment. Despite those initial setbacks, broadcasts of the film grew in popularity in subsequent years, with the Disney-owned Freeform often honoring the film with repeated airings throughout October. Not only has the film now become a classic for a new generation, but audiences who grew up with the adventure have become major consumers of merchandise, with retailers often honoring the film annually as we head towards the Halloween season.

Enlisting the Sanderson sisters will surely delight fans, with original writer Mick Garris recently noting that the entire film's success is thanks to their performances.

"I'm excited about [the sequel], but I really think the main reason the movie worked was the Sanderson Sisters, those actresses in those roles, those performances, that I think is the key to that movie's long life," Garris shared with ComicBook.com. "It was only modestly successful when it came out, at best. And I think they are the reasons that it's still around since it came out in 1993. And I would love to see them return in it. I think that's the plan, but I don't know. I heard that that is what's happening, and I believe it's going to be for Disney+, but I'm not involved in it, which is fine. You don't always want to revisit all of the touchstones of your past."

