Hocus Pocus Star Says Original Script Was "Much Scarier"

Hocus Pocus wasn't a enormous hit when it was released in theaters back in 1993, but the film has become a spooky season favorite in the nearly 30 years since. For many, Disney's live-action film is required viewing for the month of October, leading the company to release a sequel (which has become the biggest original movie in Disney+ history). What you may not know is that the original script for Hocus Pocus set out to make a very different movie.

According to Hocus Pocus star, the original script for the movie was a lot scarier, focusing on the Sanderson Sisters as terrifying witches. The plot about wanting to eat children was initially meant to strike fear into the hearts of those who watched it. Things changed when production started, however, and the Sanderson Sisters turned out to be a lot funnier than anyone expected.

"I remember reading an original draft that was much scarier, and that was the draft we auditioned with," Shaw told EW in a recent interview about the beloved 1993 Disney film.

"When we started shooting, it became a funny version, much lighter. It had the female Three Stooges element in it, and all the choreography that was added lent itself to a much more comedic movie bringing out the strengths of the actresses," she continued, referencing stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.

Ultimately, the pivot to a funnier, sillier movie worked in the favor of Hocus Pocus. Disney's witchy romp has become a Halloween classic over the last 30 years, standing the test of time and continuing to make fans out of new generations of viewers. The more serious version of the film may not have had the same affect.

"I think that's why the movie is beloved," Shaw said. "Obviously, the witches and what they're doing – sucking the lives out of children – is scary, but the fact that it's done in a comedic fashion is palatable."

