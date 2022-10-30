The witches are back, and they are a dominant streaming force after laying dormant for nearly 30 years. Disney finally resurrected its beloved 1993 film Hocus Pocus, giving it a sequel three decades after its initial debut. To say that Hocus Pocus 2 has been a success would be a pretty massive understatement. Not only has the long-awaited Hocus Pocus sequel been a hit for Disney+, it has been the most-watched movie in the streamer's history.

According to Deadline, Hocus Pocus 2 is the most-watched Disney+ original movie ever. It delivered 2.7 billion streaming minutes in its opening weekend, and the numbers only continue to climb. Hocus Pocus 2 has been an absolute behemoth.

Who Returned for Hocus Pocus 2?

Not every actor from 1993's Hocus Pocus came back for the sequel, but the three Sanderson Sisters definitely did. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy all reprised their roles for Hocus Pocus 2. Doug Jones also returned to the franchise to play the undead Billy Butcherson.

"When that call came, I was excited to get to do all of that again. I got to reunite with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, which was so dreamy," Jones told Collider in a recent interview. "The difference between 30 years, working with them, is that I was starstruck the first time. I was such a huge fan of Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, who had done The Kathy & Mo Show and Sister Act, at that time. They were all huge, in my world. I was just like, 'I can't believe I'm on the same set with these people. Oh, my gosh!' Coming back, you never lose your starstruck-ness, really, or I don't. I was still like, 'Oh, my gosh, there they are again.' But now, with the 30 years that have passed, my career has gone places, and thankfully, I've been very blessed with what's happened in my life, that they were treating me, and we were interacting more as peers. That was a big difference that I noticed, and was very happy about. We're all 30 years older, and have matured and come through a lot of life in that time, so there was a lot to chat about on set. It was really quite lovely."

