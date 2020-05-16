Hollywood Reacts to Fred Willard's Death

It's an incredibly sad day for Hollywood and the world of comedy. Fred Willard, who was best known for his many, many comedic roles ranging from Best in Show to Modern Family, has passed away at the age of 86. His death was confirmed by his agent, Michael Eisenstadt, though no details regarding his death were released (via THR). Willard's daughter also shared the news on Twitter, revealing that her father passed away "very peacefully." She then added "He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end. We loved him so very much! We will miss him forever," (via PopCulture). Willard's agent, Glenn Schwartz, also told Rolling Stone that the actor died from natural causes. Since the news broke earlier today, many of Willard's peers have taken to social media to honor him.

Willard has been a fan-favorite actor for a very long time thanks to his excellent characters. His acting credits on IMDb include over 300 projects, and he's been seen on shows ranging from Wizards of Waverly Place to Everybody Loves Raymond. Willard was also part of the upcoming Netflix series Space Force, which releases later this year.

Here are some the first posts about Willard's passing to hit Twitter today from fellow actors and other famous names in Hollywood...