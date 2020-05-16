Hollywood Reacts to Fred Willard's Death
It's an incredibly sad day for Hollywood and the world of comedy. Fred Willard, who was best known for his many, many comedic roles ranging from Best in Show to Modern Family, has passed away at the age of 86. His death was confirmed by his agent, Michael Eisenstadt, though no details regarding his death were released (via THR). Willard's daughter also shared the news on Twitter, revealing that her father passed away "very peacefully." She then added "He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end. We loved him so very much! We will miss him forever," (via PopCulture). Willard's agent, Glenn Schwartz, also told Rolling Stone that the actor died from natural causes. Since the news broke earlier today, many of Willard's peers have taken to social media to honor him.
Willard has been a fan-favorite actor for a very long time thanks to his excellent characters. His acting credits on IMDb include over 300 projects, and he's been seen on shows ranging from Wizards of Waverly Place to Everybody Loves Raymond. Willard was also part of the upcoming Netflix series Space Force, which releases later this year.
Here are some the first posts about Willard's passing to hit Twitter today from fellow actors and other famous names in Hollywood...
Jamie Lee Curtis
How lucky that we all got to enjoy Fred Willard’s gifts. He is with his missed Mary now. Thanks for the deep belly laughs Mr. Willard. Best in Show (7/11) Movie CLIP - Judging the Hounds (2000) HD https://t.co/wPrbk9VjWI via @YouTube— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 16, 2020
Steve Carell
Fred Willard was the funniest person that I've ever worked with. He was a sweet, wonderful man.— Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) May 16, 2020
Mark Hamill
Your father's comic legacy will live on through the ages, Hope. We are all so grateful for the joy he brought to everything he did & for never being not funny. And yes, we WILL miss him forever...#RIPFredWillard 💔 https://t.co/qIgJtv1zei— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 16, 2020
Jon Cryer
He was just so casually brilliant.
https://t.co/f1970wqaQG via @YouTube— Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) May 16, 2020
Patricia Heaton
First Peter, then Doris, Georgia and now Fred. Heaven is full of the most wonderful people. Fred was such a master of his craft, and though we will miss him, I’m so happy is has joined his lovely wife Mary. #ripfredwillard https://t.co/kZrL5h7fGT— Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) May 16, 2020
Payton Reed
Fred Willard was always funny. Always. I first saw him on FERNWOOD 2 NIGHT in 1977 and got to work with him 20 years later on my favorite episode of THE WEIRD AL SHOW, “The Competition”. One of the greats. Rest In Peace.— Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) May 16, 2020
Christina Applegate
Gutted. His immense talent and kindness will never be forgotten. We love you Fred Willard. Thank you for the decades of laughter.— christina applegate (@1capplegate) May 16, 2020
Elizabeth Perkins
I adored Fred Willard. A true subtle, dry comic genius, I will miss his incredible gifts. RIP Fred. 💔 https://t.co/3SIsNcezbn— Elizabeth Perkins (@Elizbethperkins) May 16, 2020
Kathy Griffin
RIP to the legendary #FredWillard. The first time I worked with him ironically it was a table reading for a Drama/comedy play. I was still in The Groundlings in those days. He looked right in my eyes when we had dialogue. Basic but vital acting tip. Oh and funny as f**k💔— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 16, 2020
Henry Winkler
RIP Fred Willard ..you were incomparable— Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) May 16, 2020
Eric Stonestreet
It was a privilege to have the great Fred Willard know my name. Rest In Peace Fred. You were funny in your bones. pic.twitter.com/PlFTCHFZCK— Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) May 16, 2020
Jimmy Kimmel
There was no man sweeter or funnier. We were so lucky to know Fred Willard and will miss his many visits https://t.co/joHM39o8k4— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 16, 2020
Judd Apatow
Fred Willard could not have been funnier. He was pure joy. And the sweetest person you could ever meet. https://t.co/JoLy6PVd9d— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) May 16, 2020
Chris O'Dowd
Among many things, Fred Willard taught me not to be afraid to turn up to a scene with your own joke props. Or indeed material. What an incredibly funny man. Rest well Fred. pic.twitter.com/w2tEX066l1— chris o'dowd (@BigBoyler) May 16, 2020
Yvette Nicole Brown
The wonderfully talented #FredWillard posted this just 4 days ago about the passing of his fellow comedy great #JerryStiller.
That we now have lost @Fred_Willard breaks my heart in the way only 2020 can REPEATEDLY. #RIPFredWillard I am so happy I got to meet & work with you 💔 https://t.co/Y2ZHtstHke— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) May 16, 2020
John Cusack
Fred Willard - RIP to a wonderfully original actor comedian -— John Cusack (@johncusack) May 16, 2020
Any time he appeared in anything I’d stop and watch smiling and laughing - https://t.co/lJ82S7GZnU
Adam McKay
Easily one of the funniest, nicest people I’ve ever met. Thank you for decades of laughter Fred.https://t.co/PcwoB8B7sn— Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) May 16, 2020
Kevin Smith
One of my favorite lines in a movie ever was delivered by Fred Willard in BEST IN SHOW, after a naughty dog went after the judge: “He went after her like she was made of ham.” This man was so brilliant and he elevated the flicks and TV shows in which he popped up. RIP, Funny Man! https://t.co/jEmDS0T9n8— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) May 16, 2020
Paul Feig
Devastated to learn that the great Fred Willard has died. I was honored to have called him a friend. One of the funniest, nicest, sweetest, purest souls I have ever had the privilege to know. He was my hero from Fernwood Tonight when I was a kid. He was never not funny. RIP Fred.— Paul Feig (@paulfeig) May 16, 2020
And Finally, Michael McKean
I’m at a loss for words, a state Fred Willard never found himself in. My friend for 40+ years, a great comic actor who had no competition because there was only one of him. We were all so lucky. Goodbye, Fred.— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 16, 2020