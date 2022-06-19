Hollywood Walk of Fame Announces Stars for Jon Favreau, Uma Thurman, Vince Vaughn, and More

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced the first round of celebrities and creatives that will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023. In the movie category, persons that will receive stars include Independence Day star Bill Pullman, Kill Bill's Uma Thurman, Wedding Crasher's Vince Vaughn, Hairspray director John Waters, and Fast & Furious stars Ludacris and Paul Walker (Posthumous). Academy Award nominated actress Juanita Moore (1959's Imitation of Life) will also receive a star. In the television category, stars will be given to The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau, The Office's Mindy Kaling, comedian Martin Lawrence, Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio, Saturday Night Live's Garrett Morris and Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo.

"The panel thoughtfully selected these talented individuals, and we can't wait to celebrate them as they become part of Hollywood's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway," Ellen K.. Chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce's Walk of Fame selection panel, said in the press conference announcing the news (via Variety). Stars will also be awarded for music artists including The Jonas Brothers, Marc Anthony, Irving Azoff, Sheila E, Lenny Kravitz, Jenni Rivera (Posthumous), Blake Shelton and Charlie Wilson. The live theatre and live performance category will also add three stars including Lang Lang, Melba Moore, and Pentatonix.

Dates for when these many ceremonies will be held have not been scheduled just yet, but according to the press release from The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce "Recipients have two years to schedule star ceremonies from the date of selection before they expire." They note that an upcoming ceremonies will be announced ten days before they're held.

(Cover Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)