Carrie Fisher, Norman Reedus, and More Getting Hollywood Walk of Fame Star in 2022

The Walk of Fame Selection Panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced the persons that will be given their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022. According to a press release, the inductees that were chosen were selected from a crop of "hundreds of nominations to the committee." The selections were made during a meeting on on June 14, 2021 and ratified by the Hollywood Chamber’s Board of Directors on June 16, 2021. In a statement, Ellen K, Chair of the Walk of Fame Selection Panel, spoke about the new additions which include Star Wars' Carrie Fisher, The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus, Academy Award winner Francis Ford Coppola, and several MCU stars.

"The Walk of Fame Selection Panel is pleased to announce 38 new honorees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Selection Panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world," she said. "The Panel did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can't wait to see each honoree's reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway!"

The various stars are spread across six categories with this year's class including:

MOTION PICTURES: Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek, James Hong, Helen Hunt, Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Ray Liotta, Ewan McGregor, Adam McKay, Jason Momoa, Tessa Thompson and Carrie Fisher (posthumous)

TELEVISION: Byron Allen, Greg Berlanti, Ricky Gervais, Peter Krause, Robert Odenkirk, Holly Robinson-Peete, Norman Reedus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jean Smart, Ming-Na Wen and Kenan Thompson.

RECORDING: Black Eyed Peas, George E. Clinton Jr., Ashanti Douglas, DJ Khaled, Avril Lavigne, Los Huracanes Del Norte, Martha Reeves and Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom (posthumous)

LIVE THEATRE/LIVE PERFORMANCE:Patti Lupone, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr. and Angelica Vale

RADIO: Richard Blade

Sports Entertainment: Michael Strahan

Dates for when these many ceremonies will be held have not been scheduled just yet, but according to the press release from The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce "Recipients have two years to schedule star ceremonies from the date of selection before they expire." They note that an upcoming ceremonies will be announced ten days before they're held.

(Cover Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)