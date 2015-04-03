Paul Walker to Receive Posthumous Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced the first round of celebrities and creatives that will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023 and among them is Fast & Furious star Paul Walker. According to the Walk of fame's official website only one posthumous Star is awarded per year but Walker is one of two in the Movie category and one of three overall this year. Others that have passed away that will receive stars also include Academy Award nominated actress Juanita Moore (1959's Imitation of Life) and singer Jenni Rivera.

Walker is also not the only star from the franchise getting a Star as Ludacris will also be honored next year, the pair having shared the screen in four films in the series before Walker's death. The pair join a short list of fellow Fast & Furious collaborators that also have stars including Vin Deisel (Dominic Toretto), Dwayne Johnson (Luke Hobbs), Kurt Russell (Mr. Nobody), Charlize Theron (Cipher), and 2 Fast 2 Furious director John Singleton.

"The panel thoughtfully selected these talented individuals, and we can't wait to celebrate them as they become part of Hollywood's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway," Ellen K.. Chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce's Walk of Fame selection panel, said in the press conference announcing the news today (via Variety).

Walker passed away in November of 2013, dying in a car crash in Santa Clarita, California along with his friend Roger Rodas, The actor's death came before filming has completed on Furious 7, resulting in major changes to the movie and the film being delayed nearly a year. Walker's brothers Caleb and Cody were enlisted to help finish the scenes that feature his character Brian, acting as stand-ins which then had Walker's own face super-imposed onto their bodies to complete the film. Furious 7 ended with his character literally riding off into the sunset, retiring him from the series. Subsequent movies have alluded to the character still being present in the world with his trademark car still being driven in some scenes.

"I'm gonna tell you something, last year it was really hard to come back to work," Vin Diesel said at the premiere of Furious 7 in 2015. "And then I looked up and saw James Wan willing to come back to work, with his brilliance....The studio was there but the studio was there in a different way than normal. The studio was saying we feel your soul and we'll do whatever we have to do to honor your brother, Pablo. There's so many people... There's so many people throughout this journey."