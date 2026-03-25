John Wick’s Blind Caine Spinoff Movie Gets Major Update

The John Wick universe has expanded quite a bit since its inception, as the franchise now includes four main John Wick films, a prequel series in The Continental, and the spinoff film Ballerina. Now the franchise is ready to expand once again in a new spinoff film built around Donnie Yen’s Blind Caine, and the highly anticipated project has just received a major update that should delight fans of the franchise.

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A new report from Deadline has revealed that the Caine-focused spinoff movie, which will also be directed by Yen, is about to hit its next gear, as it will begin production next month. That should be music to fans’ ears, and would suggest that the film will hit the big screen sometime in early 2027, though no release date has been revealed. In addition to Yen’s return, the spinoff will also see Rina Sawayama reprising the role of Akira in the untitled project.

The Return of Donnie Yen Could Create One Of The Best John Wick Projects Yet

Yen made his John Wick franchise debut in John Wick Chapter 4, and he instantly became a fan favorite. That’s what led Lionsgate to choose Caine as the next character to get some major spotlight, but Chad Stahelski, who is producing the new film, revealed that it took a bit of convincing to get Yen to sign on for the role in John Wick Chapter 4 (via Den of Geek).

There were several reasons for that, including Yen’s personal passion project Sakra (which he stars in and directs) and the fact that he had already played a blind fighter in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Stahelski was able to eventually show Yen what he had in mind, and Yen would then help craft one of the coolest assassins ever.

Now he is not only in front of the camera but in the director’s chair, and Yen wants to push not only himself but the genre forward whenever he can. In fact, he wants to create “the most definitive martial arts-infused action film ever made”, so it’s clear that the film being ambitious is not going to be an issue.

“What drew me to Caine is the contradiction. He carries love, responsibility, and sacrifice in a world built on consequence. That creates a very different kind of action hero,” Yen said. “This film is an opportunity to push the genre forward. My goal is to create the most definitive martial arts-infused action film ever made, one that honors what audiences love about John Wick while bringing a new emotional depth and visual language to the story. As both director and actor, I’m excited to shape this chapter in a way that reflects everything I’ve learned over decades in action cinema, while building something that feels entirely new.”

The John Wick Caine Spinoff doesn’t have a release date yet, but we’ll keep you posted when that information is finally revealed.

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