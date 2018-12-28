Movies

A Lot of ‘Holmes & Watson’ Viewers Are Walking Out of Screenings

There’s no shortage of movies that fans can check out this holiday season, but it sounds like one […]

By

There’s no shortage of movies that fans can check out this holiday season, but it sounds like one is earning the wrong kind of reaction.

Holmes & Watson, which debuted in theaters on Christmas Day, has already had a pretty rough go at the box office. The film, which wasn’t screened for critics beforehand, has a current rating of 6% on Rotten Tomatoes, and is already being dubbed as a pretty massive box office failure. (So much so that even Netflix wouldn’t attempt to save it.)

As it turns out, this has even culminated in people walking out of their showing of Holmes & Watson, anywhere from a half-hour or hour to even ten minutes into the film. Here’s a round-up of some tweets about that.

