A Lot of ‘Holmes & Watson’ Viewers Are Walking Out of Screenings

There’s no shortage of movies that fans can check out this holiday season, but it sounds like one is earning the wrong kind of reaction.

Holmes & Watson, which debuted in theaters on Christmas Day, has already had a pretty rough go at the box office. The film, which wasn’t screened for critics beforehand, has a current rating of 6% on Rotten Tomatoes, and is already being dubbed as a pretty massive box office failure. (So much so that even Netflix wouldn’t attempt to save it.)

As it turns out, this has even culminated in people walking out of their showing of Holmes & Watson, anywhere from a half-hour or hour to even ten minutes into the film. Here’s a round-up of some tweets about that.

Not a Fan

my sister, her bf and I just went to see Holmes & Watson…we walked out after an hour… it’s so bad. — ????? ‡ ? (@blueveinblues) December 25, 2018

A Bummer

Today Holmes & Watson became the first film I’ve ever walked out of a cinema when only 30 minutes into a film. 1/5. Crushed. — Anna Pridgeon (@AnnaPridgeon) December 27, 2018

Not Happy

@Will___Ferrell Holmes & Watson was the worst movie I have ever watched. I walked out of the cinema. Sort your shit out — Levi Krahe (@levikrahe) December 28, 2018

A Warning

Perfect day to go to movie…just don’t see new Will Farrell film…Holmes & Watson. Horrible!! I have only walked out of two movies in my life. Nothing funny about it!! — Jean Daul (@DaulJean) December 27, 2018

Come On

Just walked out of a movie after just 10 minutes. Please give me back those precious seconds, Will Ferrell, Holmes & Watson stinks. — Andrew Lightman (@Andrew_HillRag) December 25, 2018

Oh Snap

Literally never walked out of a movie before but after witnessing the first 30 minutes of Holmes & Watson, I’m convinced Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly should never be allowed to work again — Louise Orr (@LouiseFOrr) December 27, 2018

Groundbreaking

I haven’t walked out of a movie since Final Destination 5 back in 2011. Holmes & Watson has changed that. Now don’t get me wrong Will Ferrell and John C Reilly are funny but none of the jokes were hitting. There was couple that was walking out when I woke up. — T (@BlackmagicLloyd) December 26, 2018

It’s That Bad